OTTUMWA — Andy Maw is certainly no stranger to developing Ottumwa's young soccer talent.
After spending a decade coaching teams and guiding the overall Ottumwa Youth Soccer program, Maw sees a lot of similarities in what he's trying to develop as he heads into his third year and second season as head coach of the Bulldog high school boys soccer team. Coming off a 3-13 season, Maw feels his team is in for an improved 2022 season.
"Out of our 11 starters, seven of them were freshmen or sophomores last season," Maw said. "We're kind of in the same boat in terms of not having a lot of upperclassmen. I don't have a lot of seniors. What we do have are a lot of sophomores and juniors that got plenty of playing time, so I think we're going to have a better season.
"It will be interesting to see how it goes. We're also facing some eligibility issues. We've got a few guys that we're going to have to wait before we can get them into the line-up."
Four underclassmen started at least nine matches last year for the Bulldogs with five returning players that scored at least one of Ottumwa's 16 goals last season and eight returning players that scored at least one point in Ottumwa's 16 matches. Maw and the Bulldogs were thrown right into the fire last year, resulting in a 10-match losing streak and eight shutout losses.
Despite those struggles, the Bulldogs were able to make some late-season strides. Of the 16 goals scored by Ottumwa, seven came in their final four matches including a 3-2 win over Indianola in the final home match of last season.
"There's a mental aspect to it, but there's also a physical aspect when you're out there playing as a freshman and you're just not as big as those other guys that you're playing against," Maw said. "That can be intimidating. We noticed last year that the guys were intimidated a lot, but we've made a lot of changes in how we prepared for this season. We got a lot kids in the weight room starting back in November to get a little more muscle mass and get the kids a little more confident in their abilities.
"We also spent a lot of the offseason working on their fitness and making sure the boys are ready. There were times last season it seemed like they were gassed. When you have to play a full game, you need to have that endurance to make it to the end."
Among the returning players for the Bulldogs includes sophomore Oscar Rodriguez, who started every match last season as a freshman and led Ottumwa with five assists. Djessy Mfudila, one of seven Bulldog juniors, led Ottumwa with 20 shots and 13 shots on goal netting seven points on three goals and an assist last season.
"It's too early to tell just how much further along we've come compared to last season," Maw said. "We've still got a lot of new faces out here. There's a lot of kids that are new to Ottumwa schools and are trying to figure out where they're going to fit in the line-up. Brian Baeza is back after sitting out most of last season with an injury. There are definitely some changes. It's going to be interesting to see how this team develops, but I feel good about it."