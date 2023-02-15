DES MOINES – It's hard to make it to a state tournament 23 consecutive times.
It's hard just to make it state once, something the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team was reminded of on Tuesday.
One day after the OHS girls bowling team qualified for state for the 23rd straight year at Bowlerama Lanes, the OHS boys fell short of punching their own tickets to state at their 3A state-qualifying meet. The Bulldogs finished 15 baker games with a score of 2,879, placing fifth overall in a competitive meet ultimately won by Waukee by just seven pins over Southeast Polk with a team score of 3,052.
The Rams earned the second spot in the eight-team 3A boys state bowling tournament with a score of 3,045, coming one strike shy of overtaking the Warriors for the regional team title. In the end, Ottumwa came up 166 pins of earning a chance to join the Bulldog girls next Wednesday at Cadillac XBC in competing for the program's first state championship.
"We shot 60 to 70 pins above what our season average had been during the course of the season," Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. "Coming in, I thought Waukee was probably the class of the group that was here. I thought we had a better-than-average chance of working our way into that second spot, but I thought it would take 3,000 or better to do it.
"We've shot 3,000 in this house before. We just weren't able to string anything together. Any time we started to get on a roll, we'd have a little bit of a hiccup. We had a couple games that really showed what we could do if we were all going the same. Sometimes it's your day to do that. Sometimes it isn't."
The Ottumwa girls bowling team will be the only area squad that will compete for a state team title next week in Waterloo as Cadillac XBC. Both the Davis County and Fairfield girls and boys fell well short of catching Louisa-Muscatine in the 1A state qualifier hosted by the Falcons at the Rose Bowl on Monday and Tuesday while the Sigourney-Keota boys were overtaken in the final baker games on Tuesday by Vinton-Shellsburg, ultimately falling 270 pins short of their own state tournament berth highlighting the incredible sustained run of success by the Bulldog girls in making it to state as team 23 years in a row.
"There's definitely a lot of pressure on that. We're sitting here bowling and all that keeps going through our mind is '23 years. 23 years,'" said Ottumwa junior Madi Greene on Tuesday after helping the Bulldog girls qualify for state on Monday with a regional-championship winning score of 2,779. "We don't want to be on the team that messes it up. I don't want to be on the team that doesn't make it to state."
The season officially came to an end for the Ottumwa boys on Tuesday afternoon at the end of the three state-qualifying individual games. Ryan Johnson produced the top three scores for the Bulldogs, opening with a 214 to move into range for qualifying before finishing with games of 195 and 186 finishing with a 595 total falling 42 pins shy of advancing to the 3A boys state individual tournament.
"I had confidence going into the day, but I also knew these were great teams we were going against," Johnson said. "It's crazy to think that a 595 was only good enough for 11th place. We slumped a little bit during baker games and left a couple frames open, but we put up a fight. The competition was just too tough for us."
Josh Lee and Tayte Walker each finished with three-game scores of 572, two of the Ottumwa bowlers that will be returning next year. Charlie Handling, who like Johnson saw his high school bowling career come to an end on Tuesday, posted a 571 three-game score for the Bulldogs while fellow OHS senior Logan Shoemaker rolled a 565. Lucas Sparu finished out his sophomore season for Ottumwa posting a three-game series score of 472.
"I'm really proud of Lucas. If you look at where he was at the start of the year, you wouldn't even know he's the same person," Johnson said. "Josh Lee, our only freshman, really did a good job not letting the nerves took over. As seniors, we're proud to pass the torch on to them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.