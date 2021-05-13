FAIRFIELD — At first, they came out for tennis just to have some fun.
Before seniors like Korey Shondel and Otis Williams knew it, they were having fun winning matches.
"We suddenly realized we're pretty good at this," Shondel said. "We might be able to go somewhere."
On Wednesday, the Centerville teammates came within one win of going to the Class 1A state doubles tournament. That run to a fourth-place finish in the district tournament at Fairfield has led the Big Reds somewhere the boys tennis program has never been before.
The substate preliminaries.
Centerville (6-2) edged out Fort Madison by a single point for the third place in total team points at Wednesday's district singles and double tournament. Shondel and Williams clinched the first trip to the team portion of the boys tennis postseason for the Big Reds with a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal sweep of Keokuk teammates Luke Thompson and Brendan Worster, giving Centerville the three team points needed to surpass the Bloodhounds earning a season-extending trip to Keokuk on Saturday.
"It's a huge step in the right direction for our program," Centerville boys tennis coach Tyler Baze said. "I'm very appreciative of the seniors that stuck it out. Without them, we would never have gotten this far. We're excited to go and play for a chance at qualifying for the state tournament on Saturday."
Nate Sells, Lucas Henderson, Shondel and Williams are the four seniors that have helped Centerville turn a program that was 1-7 in duals in 2018 and 0-4 to start 2019. Counting the 4-2 finish to that sophomore season for the Centerville Class of 2021, the Big Reds have won 10 of their last 14 duals and finished second in the South Central Conference to Knoxville, scoring 17 points in the conference tournament earlier this week.
Extending the season meant a lot personally to players like Shondel, who will get to continuing playing with his Centerville tennis teammates at least through this weekend. According to Shondel, being able to give his younger teammates a chance to play more important matches also served as motivation on Wednesday for the Big Reds to go as deep as possible in the district doubles tournament.
"Joey Sheets was really upset Monday at the conference tournament after losing his match. He felt like he let the whole team down and cost a chance to win the conference title," Shondel said. "It's a total team effort. There were other matches we came up short in that would have carried us past Knoxville. It's not Joey's fault, but he felt like he let the team down. He didn't let anybody down. He is so dedicated, it's crazy. He's going to be really good next season during his senior year."
In the meantime, Sheets and Owen Williams will look to bounce back quickly after dropping first-round district singles matches on Wednesday as the two will be back on the court against Keokuk on Saturday. The Chiefs finished second in the district singles and doubles tournament with 13 points, led by Abbot Haner's run to the district singles title that including a three-set win (6-0, 5-7, 6-1) over Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Ethan Shimak and a 6-2, 6-2 win in the championship match over Xavier junior Trenton Link.
"It should be good on Saturday. It'll be tough, but I think we can get it done," Otis Williams said. "It'll be great for all the young guys to get this new experience. It should be fun."
Centerville's tennis season extends beyond the season of Fairfield Maharishi for the first time in program history. The Pioneers, back in full force this season with a boys team for the first time since 2018, finished tied with Mount Pleasant for fifth place two points behind Centerville led by a fourth-place finish in singles play by senior Romin Patel, who could not follow up a tough 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 quarterfinal win over Keokuk senior Callum Tackes falling to Link 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals before dropping a 10-7 third-set tiebreaker to Mount Pleasant senior David Nguyen in the third-place match.
"We're still pretty young. Most of our guys have only been playing tennis for a year or two," MSAE head boys tennis coach Steve Briggs said. "We knew it would be tough to finish in the top three. Getting beyond this tournament would have been a huge win for us."
Davis County finished the boys tennis season taking home seventh place at the district tournament. Clayton McFarland picked up the final win of the season for the Mustangs, sweeping Mount Pleasant sophomore Owen Vansickel 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of singles play on Wednesday.
Fairfield, the host school of the tournament, finished eighth in a season-ending effort for the Trojans. Tackes swept Brecken Courtright 6-2, 6-0 while Tristan Paton fell 6-4 and 6-3 to Fort Madison senior Levi Sissel in singles play.
Sells and Henderson swept Fairfield's Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes 7-5 and 6-1 in opening-round doubles district play on Wednesday. Blake Holden and Jeremy Goodale were swept by Xavier's top-seeded district championship team of Brady Horstman and Matthew Schmit, highlighting a distict-championship winning day for Xavier with 29 points and five players advancing to state.