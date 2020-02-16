DES MOINES — By high noon on Saturday, 40 area athletes all had the opportunity to earn a ticket to the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Less than six hours later, only seven of those athletes would secure those tickets to Wells Fargo Arena.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Albia and Sigourney-Keota will each send a pair of athletes to compete starting next Thursday in the tradition-rich tournament. Pekin sophomore Bailey Frescoln will join the Class 1A state tournament field that will also feature S-K senior Mason Dye and freshman Jack Clarahan.
Sage Walker, coming off a runner-up finish in last year's state tournament as a junior, will return to compete as the top-ranked senior in Class 2A at 182 pounds. Walker improved to 44-0 on the season, winning two matches in less than a minute for the second straight weekend pinning Saydel senior Payton Swafford in 26 seconds and Bondurant-Farrar senior Cody Hall in 44 seconds at the 2A, District 5 tournament in Knoxville on Saturday.
Joining Walker is EBF junior teammate Trestin Sales. After pinning Grinnell junior Eli Rose in 1:27, Sales (42-2) clinched a trip to state by winning the 145-pound district title pinning Van Meter-Earlham senior Tyler Haynes in 1:28.
Albia will have a pair of sophomores competing in the Class 2A portion of the state wrestling tournament. Carter Anderson will return to state for the second straight year, improving to 35-3 pinning Knoxville freshman Marco Alejo in a wrestleback match after losing in overtime to Bondurant-Farrar sophomore Chase Fiser in overtime, 3-1, in the district final.
Bonnett (19-9) also had to win a wrestleback match to clinch a trip to state, bouncing back from a district semifinal loss with consecutive wins including a 6-0 victory over EBF junior Caydn Hall (32-12). First round matches in Class 2A will begin with Anderson as one of the first wrestlers on the mat on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Dye achieved a career milestone, making it to four straight state wrestling tournaments by winning the 126-pound title at the Class 1A, District 2 tournament in North English. The S-K senior improved to 29-3 on Saturday with a 36-second fall against HLV junior Mason Fruendt in the district semifinals before pinning Mediapolis sophomore Quinten Aney in 3:42 to close out the title match.
Clarahan earned his first trip to state in his first year of varsity wrestling, improving to 30-8 on Saturday as the runner-up at 152 pounds. Clarahan pinned Belle Plaine freshman Jack Schwenn in 5:05 to advance to the district finals, a win that would ultimately land the Cobras freshman in the 1A state wrestling tournament.
Pekin sophomore Bailey Frescoln advanced to state in Class 1A at 132 pounds as the district runner-up. Frescoln's 20th win came in the district semifinals, a 7-0 shutout against English Valleys/Tri-County senior Tanner Mihal, helping to secure Frescoln's first state tournament appearance.
Saturday's statewide district tournament competition marked the final day of the high school wrestling season for several area schools including Davis County, Fairfield and Ottumwa. The Bulldogs had four wrestlers advance to district semifinal matches in the Class 3A, District 3 tournament at Des Moines East High School with sophomore Corbin Grace advancing to the 113-pound championship match after scoring four points in the final 20 seconds of the district semifinal match with Pella junior Ryan Hancock, giving Grace a thrilling 9-7 victory.
Grace (27-11) lost an 18-3 tech fall to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey in the district championship match. Hancock could not secure a state tournament berth for Grace, falling 5-3 in overtime to Southeast Polk sophomore Cooper Hanson in the consolation match. Hanson pinned Grace in the final seconds of the 113-pound wrestleback match, leaving the Bulldogs on the outside looking in at this year's state wrestling tournament.