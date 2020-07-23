DOIG, KEANE NAMED ALL-AMERICAN SCHOLARS
OTTUMWA — Two members of the Indian Hills Community College golf program have been honored for their academic achievements.
Sophomore teammates Harry Doig and Ethan Keane were named 2020 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholars, presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
The GCAA tabbed a total of 1,018 collegiate golfers across all three levels of the NCAA, the NAIA and the NJCAA. Doig and Keane are two of just 12 student-athletes from NJCAA institutions to make the cut.
“These awards are more in the long line of honors for our golf program over the years,” IHCC head men's golf coach John Mulholland said. “It’s great for both Harry and Ethan to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom, in addition to outstanding golf play.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
“Harry and Ethan have set the tone for the rest of the guys on and off the course,” Mulholland added. “We not only want our student-athletes to compete for championships, but we want them to graduate with the highest grade point average possible.”
This past year was the first in which sophomores were eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland All-American Scholar Award, thus making Doig and Keane the first Warrior golfers in the program’s history to attain the award.