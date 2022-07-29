EDDYVILLE – Drag racers took part in ‘Friday Night Under The Lights,’ a professional show that saw cars under the lights at Eddyville Raceway Park.
Over 30 professional teams from across the country have traveled to compete at the southern Iowa drag strip in 200 miles-per-hour side-by-side drag racing. The nationally touring Funny Car Chaos Championship series racers will be competing for over $30,000 in purse money and series points.
Eddyville Raceway Park is hosting a family night special at their headline event.. Discounted rates of $40 for two parents plus all children in the car are available by simply presenting the supplied coupon at the gate upon arrival.
The coupon can be found on the racetrack Facebook page, printed or easily displayed with a cell phone to the gate attendant for the special rate. Every ticket is a pit pass and general admission parking is free.
This family friendly event welcomes spectators to the pit area to meet the drivers and get an up close and personal experience of these 5,000-horsepower racecars.
Saturday, the pros will take the track for final qualifying before the final eliminations kick off at 6 p.m. Racing will last until 10 p.m.
The race track is located off Highway 63 at exit 54 (Merino Avenue). More information can be found at www.funnycarchaos.com or by calling 641-780-3534.
