DES MOINES — The 111th edition of the Drake Relays will have to wait until next spring.
Officials made the announcement on Thursday that the Relays, initially postponed back in March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, will be held in April of 2021. Since the announcement of the postponement, Drake Relays staff have been working in conjunction with local public officials and governing bodies for track and field to explore and plan for the potential of a 2020 event.
To preserve the safety and well-being of competitors, officials and fans, the difficult decision was made to postpone the event to April 21-24, 2021.
“The Drake Relays presented by Xtream has been known as America’s Athletic Classic since the first half of the last century,” Relays director Blake Boldon said. “Our event is known around the world as a week-long celebration of athletic achievement, featuring thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators. It has become clear that current circumstances will not allow us to safely host an event that meets the standard set over the last 11 decades. While exploring every option, the safety of athletes, officials, spectators and our entire community has remained our highest priority.”
In addition to the postponement of the 111th Drake Relays, Boldon announced that the Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested as virtual events in September and October.
“Our entire staff has worked diligently to explore every possibility of hosting our events in person in 2020, including the Drake Road Races and Grand Blue Mile,” Boldon said. “The process has been challenging and the outcome is not what we desired. However, we have been reassured by the incredible show of support we’ve received from fans, coaches and athletes from Iowa, the nation and around the world.
The virtual Drake Road Races may be completed Sept. 27-Oct. 8, with competitors submitting their performances to a virtual leaderboard. Grand Blue Mile competitors can complete their mile Sept. 29-Oct. 8.
Virtual registrations are still available at DrakeRoadRaces.org and GrandBlueMile.com. There are a limited number of additional registrations remaining for those who wish to complete the 2020 Bulldog Double.
Entrants who wish to defer their Drake Road Races registration to 2021 may do so for a small administrative fee. Current Drake Relays ticket holders will receive an email from the Drake Athletic Ticket Office detailing their ticketing options. Ticketholders may choose, by Aug. 17, to donate the value of their tickets as a tax-deductible donation, forward their tickets to the 2021 Drake Relays or request a refund.
“We treasure and value the generous support our fans and ticketholders have shown us this past year,” Boldon said. “We are already eagerly preparing an outstanding 111th Drake Relays for 2021 and looking forward to having everyone back at the Blue Oval.”