DES MOINES — Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom along with related special events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium.
The school announced on Wednesday that the health, safety and well-being of the participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, was at the forefront of the decision-making process. Drake officials also cited recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings as the factors that ultimately made the postponement of the event necessary.
Drake University announced that the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation will be monitored closely and that officials with the Drake Relays will work with local, state and national officials to reschedule at a date that ensures the health and wellbeing of participants and fans. Besides the track and field action, the postponement includes all events associated with the Drake Relays including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile, and Drake Road Races.
For more information on the postponement of the 2020 Drake Relays and to access other campus resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit drake.edu/coronavirus.