OTTUMWA — It was a last-minute decision to run in the 4x100 meter relay for Indian Hills teammates Justin Walden, Kendrick Winfield, Damoy Allen, Aurel Tchanbi.
It may turn out to be a decision that leads to the Indian Hills track and field teammates leaving the Drake Relays with championship flags in their hands. The first-time Warrior foursome sprinted around the big blue oval at Drake Stadium on Friday faster than any other team in men's college 4x100 preliminary field, posting the top qualifying time as the IHCC sprinters produced a 40.87-second run in their first time out on the track.
Walden, Winfield, Allen and Tchanbi will compete for the Drake Relays title on Saturday afternoon at 3:52 p.m. If the teammates can replicate their performance on Friday, they could become the most recent IHCC athletes to win a title at the Drake Relays capping the busiest three days for the program at America's Athletic Classic.
"We have gotten more individuals accepted into the Drake Relays than we ever have before," stated IHCC head coach Brent Ewing. "We have 14 individuals/events competing in the 100-800-meter events. There's only one other JUCO program that got a single athlete into the relays in those events. I think that says a lot about the depth and the quality of our program. We are anxious to compete against some of the best NCAA DI talent in the nation."
Tchanbi and Walden also secured the final two spots in the men's 100-meter dash on Saturday after qualifying in the top eight on Friday with Tchanbi edging Walden for seventh, 10.84 to 10.85, in the heat races. Allen finished 25th in qualifying in 11.52 seconds, missing out on a trip to the finals.
Aliyah Simmons got the Drake Relays started for IHCC, breaking her own program record in the women's 800-meter run on Thursday night at Drake. The 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor National Champion competed in the second heat of the event, finishing 13th overall will finishing the outdoor race in 2:12.5 breaking her old school record of 2:15.71 set at the K.T. Woodman Classic on Apr. 6.
Simmons produced the fourth-fastest NJCAA time in the country on Thursday. Honored as the Indian Hills Student Athlete of the Year on Monday, Simmons is coming off an 800-meter NJCAA national championship run during the indoor season running 2:10.55 to become the first-ever IHCC women's indoor national champion.
Simmons was the lone junior college athlete invited to compete in the event on Thursday at Drake. Simmons ran the sixth fastest 400-meters during the event in a field of 18 runners and held steady in second-place at the halfway mark during her heat.
Kansas State's Kassidy Johnson took home first-place in the event with a time of 2:06.39.
The Warrior men finished fifth on Friday in the 4x800 meter relay. Nick O'Connor, Jerry Harper, Roneldo Rock and Keegan Simmons produced a time of 7:39.32 to secure the top-five finish.
Rivaldo Marshall finished ninth for Indian Hills in the men's 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 1:55.57. Kayla McCray narrowly missed out on qualifying for the women's 100-meter dash finals on Friday, posting the 10th-best overall qualifying time in Friday's prelims finishing in 12.12 seconds.
Several area prep track and field athletes also endured a rainy Friday at the 112th Drake Relays. In the field, Pekin senior Kerrigan Pope continued a strong senior season by producing a top-five finish in the girls discus matching her qualifying distance with a throw of 124 feet and nine inches.
Like Pope, Ottumwa senior Lina Newland and Fairfield senior Kelsey Pacha are both hoping to secure back-to-back state track and field medals next month at the big blue oval. On Friday, Newland and Pacha were part of the field competing in the girls long jump with Newland edging Pacha by an inch-and-a-half as last year's 4A all-state jumper reached 16-3.75 to place 12th overall at Drake while Pacha tied for 18th place reaching 16-2.25 on her final attempt.
Pacha and Fairfield teammate Anna Dunlap also struggled in the rain during the first event of the day, failing to qualify for the finals in the girls 100-meter hurdles. Dunlap finished 24th overall in qualifying, finishing her heat in 16.8 seconds, while Pacha finished 32nd in 18.11.
Pacha, Dunlap and Newland will all be back on the track Saturday morning at the Drake Relays. The Fairfield teammates will compete in both the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 prelims with hopes of qualifying for the finals later in the day while Newland is set to anchor Ottumwa's 4x100 team with Madelyn Houk, Miya Fuller and Mallory Morgan running the opening three legs.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont freshman Molly Shafer concluded her first trip to the Drake Relays finishing 30th in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.1 seconds. Shafer's initial event at Drake ended in a tie for 15th place in the girls high jump on Thursday, clearing 5-2 on her second attempt before missing three attempts at matching her career-high mark of 5-4.