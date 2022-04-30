OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's track and field squad made history at the Drake Relays on Saturday.
Put together late in the week, IHCC's 4x100-meter relay squad became the first Indian Hills relay team to win an event at the premier collegiate track event. The Warrior quartet of Justen Walden, Kendrick Winfield, Damoy Allen and Aurel Tchanbi finished with a time of 40.19, winning the event by .73 seconds.
The time is just .04 second off the team's previous best mark set on Apr. 1 this year. The Warriors placed first as the only junior college program to compete in the event.
The relay squad becomes just the second event the Warriors have won at the Drake Relays in program history, joining Kenny Bednarek's 200-meter dash victory in 2019.
Along with the relay win, the Warriors produced a number of impressive showings at the Drake Relays. Tchanbi and Walden placed inside the top-six in the 100-meter dash. Tchanbi crossed the finish line in fourth place at 10.81 while Walden came in at 11.15 for a sixth-place finish.
Tchanbi produced a standout performance in the 200-meter dash, placing second overall behind Northern Iowa's Isaiah Trousil, finishing with a time of 20.84 seconds. Winfield and Allen clocked in at 21.42 and 21.73, respectively for the Warriors.
J.C. Ramirez placed in the men's triple jump with a mark of 13.73-meters. The Indian Hills women were represented in the 200-meter dash by Kayla McCray, who finished 13th in 24.73 seconds, while Kahliyah Anderson placed 15th in the 200 meters (25.61) and 20th in the 400-meter dash (58.76).
Former Ottumwa Bulldog state champion sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch also returned to the big blue oval, competing for the Iowa women's track and field team in three different relay races. The twins teamed up to help the Hawkeyes finish sixth in the 4x800 relay in 8:35.75 and ninth in the distance medley relay in 11:40.18. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch helped the Iowa women's 4x400 relay team to an eighth-place run in 3:51.05.
Fairfield had a pair of top-10 finishes on the track in the prep events, including a fifth-place run by River Patterson in the boys' 400-meter dash in 49.92 seconds. Anna Dunlap, Maya Lane, Mallory Lyon and Kelsey Pacha also placed sixth in the girls' shuttle hurdle relay prelims for the Trojans in 1:07.08.
Danielle Breen and Kiya Robertson joined Pacha and Dunlap to produce a 58th-place run in the girls' 4x100 prelims in 51.95 seconds. Ottumwa teammates Madelyn Houk, Miya Fuller, Mallory Morgan and Lina Newland placed 78th in the 4x100, crossing the finish line in 52.42 on Saturday morning.
Evans Middle School was represented by Mason Gravett, Brannan Flatteny, Joel Halgren and Tucker Long in the boys middle 4x100 relay race on Friday night, finishing in 49.52 seconds. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont middle school teammates Gavin Spaur, Anthony McAlister, Kyle Calhoun and Logan Kirkpatrick finished 33rd in the boys 4x100 relay race in 55.88 seconds.
EBF finished 23rd in the girls middle school 4x100 relay final as Lacey Taylor, Holline Roberts, Brianna Gilland and Agustis Johnson posted a time of 57.75 seconds. Representing Centerville, Howar Middle School teammates Payden Hoffman, Brinley Carney, Maggie Hindley, Alaina Arnevik and Reese Mosley finished 24th in 57.76.