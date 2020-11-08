OTTUMWA — Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl and Davis Counrt head cross-country coach Josh Husted were both honored as at-large coaches of the year by the Iowa Cross-Country Coaches Association.
Husted joined Tipton's Eric Walsh, Des Moines Christian's Andrew Hamer, Western Christian's Dalton Lems and Central Decatur's Reece Tedford as Class 2A boys at-large coaches of the year. Lucas Gourley, head coach of the 2A boys state champion Danville-New London program, was named the 2A boys state cross-country coach of the year.
Eidahl, meanwhile, was named an at-large coach of the year among Class 1A girls along with Iowa City Regina's Liam Hartle, ACGC's Colin Shawgo, AHSTW's Jenny Hamilton and South Winn coaches Kevin Kearney and Scott Conway. Holly Petersen, head coach of the state champion Hudson Pirates, was named the 1A girls state cross-country coach of the year.