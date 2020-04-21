PEKIN – Davis Eidahl isn’t ready to give up hope just yet.
Hours after Friday’s announcement by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that schools across the state would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, canceling all spring activities including track and field, the longtime head coach of the Pekin Panthers wasn’t ready to give up. Even without a full season, or even a shortened season, Eidahl hopes there’s still a chance for his athletes to have one summertime chance at a state competition.
“Some of the schools are petitioning the state to have a two-week golf and track season,” Eidahl said. “How far that will go, if they’ll consider it, I don’t know, but that’s in the works.”
It may be the very last gasp of giving any high school athletes a chance to compete for some sort of state title. Both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the cancellation of all four boys’ and girls’ sports – golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field – was made by the IGHSAU and IHSAA in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials.
Aside from a sudden change of heart this summer, the best that any spring prep athlete can hope for is a potential unsanctioned state meet that could be put on. Mike Jay, the longtime voice of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet, had mentioned on social media back in March the idea of putting on centrally-located track and field meet open to all Iowa high school athletes in July should both the high school track and field season and Drake Relays not be held.
While the track season is officially cancelled, the Drake Relays at this point are still only postponed, giving prep track athletes another potential meet to possibly compete in. Of course, all of those ideas are subject to one more big if.
“If life resumes as normal and social interaction is allowed this summer,” Jay said in his post.
The coronavirus has made life anything but normal for the past month. Students were sent home back in mid-March with online learning left to finish out this school year.
As for returning to the classroom in September, or anything returning to normal by then? Those are questions that currently have no clear answers.
“All we can do right now is wait to see how effective social distancing has been on the impact of the (corona)virus,” Ottumwa athletic director Scott Maas said. “Right now, for baseball and softball, we’re just waiting on that June 1 deadline to see if we can have those seasons. We’re not sure if we’ll have to push the start of the seasons back a couple more weeks, play an even shorter season, push the state tournaments back, if we’ll pick up the schedule from the date we resume or if we’ll have to totally redo the schedule.
“It’s just a mess right now.”
Eidahl, who turns 79 this July, was a high school student on the verge of his 16th birthday in June of 1957 when the Asian flu spread to the United States, causing 70,000 deaths. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has killed almost 176,000 worldwide including almost 44,000 in the U.S.
“I thought it (the Asian Flu) was a lot worse. It wiped out a lot of our high school. I can remember over 100 kids gone for three or four days,” Eidahl said. “You just stayed home, suffered through it and got back to school.
“This is the first time something like this has happened. This is all new for everyone. I’ve been to every state track meet since 1946 going with my dad when he was the track coach at Newton. I’ve been to every state track meet and every Drake Relays since. I’ve seen it grow from almost nobody in attendance to what it has blossomed into. I never thought I’d see the day where I’d see something like this.”
Eidahl, like many coaches this spring, has been in communication with his athletes giving them instructions on how to continue to train on their own. Emilee Linder, who was preparing for her senior season on the track at Pekin, has ran with sophomore teammate Sarah Eubanks several times including Monday when the duo ran around four miles across gravel roads and the Competine Road blacktop in rural Wapello County.
“I’m going to keep running. I’m going to keep training. I’m going to keep doing whatever to be ready just in case,” Linder said. “It’s the best thing I can think to do. I didn’t get much of a track season last year. I was really looking forward to this season. We had a chance to be really good with a chance to contend for a state team title.
“I don’t think Friday’s announcement has totally sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for awhile.”
Linder still has a chance to represent Pekin on the softball diamond, hopefully, this summer. The coronavirus is expected to peak before the end of April with the hope that, by the start of June, the spread will be mitigated enough to have high school softball and baseball, giving Linder a chance to help the Panthers make a run at state after coming up one run short of qualifying in Class 2A last July.
“I think that’s what has kept this from being so heartbreaking. I’m also going to play softball at Kirkwood, so I know I’ve got to stay in shape,” Linder added. “I told Sarah that, if nothing else, we can run a half-marathon together. We just need to do something. I don’t want to stop running. I want to stay in shape. I want to race one more time.”
Eubanks will be one of several Pekin runners returning next fall to compete for state cross-country and track titles. If nothing else, Eidahl has encouraged his returning runners to treat this spring as an extended preseason heading into what should be another promising season for one of the top cross-country programs in the state all the while understanding that, currently, nothing is for certain until the spread of coronavirus can somehow be contained.
“I can’t see it impacting the fall season, but I was bound and determined that we’d be going back to school this spring,” Eidahl said. “You just never know right now. I’ve talked with my son, who is the park and recreation program director in Iowa City. He said they can’t have any programs this summer because there would be too many kids together. They can’t rent their gymnasium for team camps or anything like that.
“We always go to cross-country camp in August. What if this goes on until then? I wouldn’t think that be impacted, but I didn’t think school would be impacted this way this year. Something has to turn. It’s got to, or we’re going to be in bad shape.”