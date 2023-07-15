OTTUMWA – Rosters for the upcoming The Basketball Tournament (TBT) have been released and eight former Indian Hills Basketball standouts are featured in this year's tournament.
This year's TBT features former Warriors Dwight Buycks, Dontay Caruthers, Qiydar Davis, Malik Dime, Shane Gatling, Jelan Kendrick, Jordan Washington, and Antonio 'Booman' Williams.
The 64-team, single-elimination bracket features former collegiate and professional basketball players that compete for a $1 million prize. The tournament can be seen live on the ESPN family of networks throughout its duration. The first round gets underway Wednesday with the championship set for Aug. 3.
Dwight Buycks (Boeheim's Army)
An annual participant in the TBT, Buycks competed for the Golden Eagles, a group of Marquette University alums for the past five seasons, but will now suit up for the second-seeded Boeheim's Army in this year's tournament, a team comprised of Syracuse University alums that won the 2021 TBT Championship. Buycks previously won a TBT Championship with the Golden Eagles in 2020.
A two-time All-American at Indian Hills from 2007-09, Buycks has carved out a 13-year professional career that includes stops in the NBA, NBA D-League, and multiple international leagues, including his current home with the Trotamundos de Carabobo in Venezuela.
Dontay Caruthers (Blue Collar U)
Caruthers will look to make it back-to-back TBT Championships after the former Warrior won the 2022 title with Blue Collar U last year. Caruthers' team is comprised of University of Buffalo alums where the guard completed his collegiate career after leaving Indian Hills. Blue Collar U earned the top overall seed in the Syracuse regional.
Caruthers, who was a member of the Indian Hills 2015-16 squad, did not compete while during his time as a Warrior due to an injury. The New York native has played professionally since 2019, including stops in Bosnia, Germany, and most recently Macedonia.
Qiydar Davis (The Nawf)
Davis is making his first appearance at the TBT with the first-year team The Nawf, a program made up of greater Atlanta area basketball players from Gwinnett County. The Nawf earned the No. 8 overall seed in the Louisville regional.
Davis was a member of the 2013-14 Indian Hills team that advanced to the national title game, playing in 28 games that year. Following his time in Ottumwa, Davis moved on to Louisiana Tech University for three seasons and one year at Indiana State University. Davis has played in the professional ranks since 2018, including stops in the Dominican Republic, Germany, Iraq, Qatar, Uruguay, and most recently Venezuela.
Malik Dime (Carmen's Crew)
Dime will suit up for the former TBT champions Carmen's Crew, a team of Ohio State University alums coached by Jared Sullinger. Carmen's Crew will compete as the No. 4 overall seed in the Dayton regional.
A member of the Warriors from 2013-15, Dime wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Washington before mapping out a professional career overseas. Dime has played in Italy, Bulgaria, and Bosnia, leading his respective league in blocks three times throughout his career. Dime most recently played for BC Parma in Russia.
Shane Gatling (Team Colorado)
Gatling will be competing for Team Colorado for the first time at TBT, a team made up of former University of Colorado alums. Gatling and Team Colorado will compete in the Dayton regional as the No. 3 seed at this year's TBT.
Gatling earned NJCAA and NABC All-American honors during his lone season at Indian Hills in 2017-18 before moving onto Colorado. Gatling most recently played for Komarno of the Slovakia-Nike SBL where he averaged 17.4 points per game in 32 contests.
Jelan Kendrick (The Nerd Team)
Kendrick will be making his third consecutive appearance for The Nerd Team. Last year, the squad made a thrilling run to the Sweet 16. The squad is seeded third in the Syracuse regional this year.
Kendrick helped Indian Hills win 25 games during the 2012-13 season before completing his collegiate career at UNLV and eventually playing professionally in Canada and Mexico.
Jordan Washington (Team Gibson)
Washington will be making his first TBT appearance for the first-year Team Gibson squad. The No. 7 seed in the Syracuse regional, Team Gibson features former NCAA standouts as well as NFL Wide Receiver Devin Funchess.
Washington led Indian Hills to 63 wins and two national tournament appearances from 2013-15. Washington completed his collegiate career at Iona before embarking on a professional career that extends through Canada, Greece, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Qatar, and most recently Libya.
Antonio Williams (JUCOPRODUCTS)
Making his second consecutive appearance at TBT, Williams will suit up for the first-year program JUCOPRODUCTS, comprised of former junior college standouts and coaches. Williams previously competed for Mid American Unity at last year's tournament. JUCOPRODUCTS earned the No. 7 overall seed in the Wichita regional.
Williams helped lead the Warriors to the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA National Tournament and scored over 800 career points while at Indian Hills. Williams completed his collegiate career at Kent State University and is currently playing professionally for KR Basket in Iceland.
