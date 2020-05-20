ERP opens season

EDDYVILLE — Rain shortened the opening weekend of points races at Eddyville Raceway Park.
Despite being rained out on Sunday, six winners were crowned on Saturday on the local drap strip. Jimmie Barrett picked up two victories, beating Luke Pitts in the modified finals and Carter Lodgson in the sportsman final.
Gary Shearer won the top ET final, edging Stephen Gieger, while Carter Brand beat Gabe Slifka in the junior advance final. Paige Teel won the junior advance consolation final over Tyler Stanford while Jim Petersen won the foot break title.
With other tracks opening around us, we are no longer having racers from outside of Iowa message us for permission to race this weekend," ERP manager Gerald Kramer said.
The second weekend of points racing will be held this weekend at ERP and will be open to any racer. Gates will open on Friday no earlier than 5 p.m.
Racers planning on attending are asked to bring exact change for admission, if possible. Test and tune costs $30 on Friday with pit crew members required to pay $10. The cost for drivers and pit crew members racing on Saturday and Sunday is $15 each day.
The gates at ERP will be open on Saturday no earlier than 9 a.m. Drivers and crew members are reminded to social distance throughout the weekend and avoid large groups of people.
No spectators are allowed this weekend. The bleachers, playground and picnic area at ERP are all closed.
Friday night's test and tune will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. Points racing will open on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The first of two time trials will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. Eliminations will follow with regular entry fees and regular payouts.
Points races on Sunday will open 8 a.m. One time trial will begin at 9 a.m. Eliminations will follow.
Other changes for the races this weekend at ERP include moving extra classes and larger payouts to June 13-14. It will be replaced it with a two-day regular bracket points race event with regular entry fees and payouts.
Racing for T/S, T/D and TCR classes which will now be run on Sat. June 13. Big payouts for Top and Modified racing will also be on June 13-14.