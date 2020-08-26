OTTUMWA — The 2020 Iowa High School volleyball season is almost certainly assured of being anything but normal.
Ruth Thomas, however, is focused on making things as normal as possible for the Bulldogs are they embark on a new year with a lot of familiar faces. Eight returning seniors, including first-team all-conference hitter Anne Guest and setter Emma Weilbrenner, provided Thomas with her most experienced team in five seasons as Ottumwa High School’s head volleyball coach.
“Above and beyond all the skill and talent they bring to the court as volleyball players, these girls have been playing together since they were in fifth grade,” Thomas said. “They have been bonded together. They know everything about each other. They know what pushes buttons, what doesn’t push buttons and what gets released when those buttons get pushed.
“They are a very well-oiled machine as far as working that team part out. They’re very fun to watch. They have that sense on the court where they know where each other will be at even without having to be told because they know each other’s tendencies.”
Perhaps that experience and cohesion is what led the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to placing Ottumwa among the top 15 teams in Class 5A for the second straight year. The Bulldogs will open the season ranked 12th in the IGHSAU preseason volleyball poll, up one spot from last year’s No. 13 statewide preseason ranking, with Mount Pleasant and Davis County providing the Bulldogs with a season-opening triangular test on Thursday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
“There are more expectations for this team because we know each other so well,” Guest said. “Because it’s our senior year, we’re going to try even harder. Any match might be our last match, so we’re going to go out with the attitude from the start to give it our best. We all have the expectation of not only having a winning season, but accomplishing a lot of other goals.
“We started out with a goal of winning the (CIML Metro) conference title. We’ve finished second and third every year we’ve been in high school,” Weilbrenner added. “We really want to show everyone what Ottumwa is made of. We also want to advance in the postseason. We’re a tighter-knit group and we’ve bonded a lot with the experiences we’ve shared on the court.”
Ottumwa is gunning for a third straight winning season, improving from 19-18 in 2018 to 23-18 last season. Guest, a four-year starter at the net for the Bulldogs, recorded over 200 kills for the second straight season while Weilbrenner has dished out over 200 assists each of the past two years.
Guest, Weilbrenner and Loren Egbert each played over 100 sets and joined Ally Paris as the four returning senior OHS volleyball players to play in all 41 matches last season. Kiley Heller, one of two juniors (Addison Grade) on the varsity roster, also brings the experience of playing in all 41 matches and over 100 sets for the Bulldogs in 2019.
“Every year, these players step it up another notch,” Thomas said. “They’re all willing to try new things on the court. We’ve shifted positions to see what it might look like and see how that effect the dynamic of the team on the court. Everyone’s willing to make every single rotation we have as strong as it can be. Everyone has their dream spot on the court, but these girls have been very mature about excepting what their roles are and what their roles could be.”
For seniors like Guest, Weilbrenner and Ashley Jones, the experience comes from playing varsity volleyball for each of the past four years. All three were freshman that same time on the floor in 2017 with Guest making 17 starts in 39 matches while matching Helen Altfillisch as the only two members of that OHS volleyball team to play in 100 sets.
“Emma and I were always like the babies on the team. We always looked up to others for advice,” said Guest, who will look to add to her career total of 576 kills this season. “This year, it’s different. The roles have switched. We’re helping people and we’re telling the younger players what to do. We want to be their senior players to look up to.
“I have shadowed setters so many times. To have the tables turn this year is pretty gratifying,” added Weilbrenner, who brings 494 career assists into her senior season. “It’s fun to see where hard work can lead you to. Being a leader and helping these girls to where they want to be, whether it be winning a conference title or qualifying for state, helping them complete their individual goals is hopefully going to be gratifying for everyone.”
Guest, Weilbrenner, Egbert, Jones, Paris, Chloe Schneckloth, Josie Vonderhaar and Avery Baumgartner are the eight senior members of the 2020 Ottumwa volleyball team. All eight are fully aware of what playing a season of any sport during a pandemic might mean having seen first-hand the heartbreak of losing out on a 2020 spring sports season when COVID-19 first began to impact the country back in March.
“This is the first sport I’ve been able to play since COVID-19 hit. Knowing that it could be taken away in an instant almost makes me appreciate this season even more,” Weilbrenner said. “We’re all working together to get as far as we can with what little time we might have.”