Fairfield girls open indoor season

WAVERLY — Anna Dunlap, Danielle Breen, Kiya Robertson and Sophie Wallerich brought home the best finish among the Fairfield girls track and field athletes as the Trojans opened the indoor season at the Wartburg High School Invitational meet on Tuesday.
Dunlap, Breen, Robertson and Wallerich placed third in the 4x200 relay, finishing in a time of 1:55.59. Dike New-Hartford won the race in 1:52.75 while Tripoli placed second in 1:53.03.
Dunlap would also place fifth in the 200 meter dash, finishing the race in 28.37 seconds. In the field, Breen finished 10th in the long jump reaching 13 feet and 10 inches.
Placing seventh for Fairfield in the 4x800 relay were Mallory Lyon, Makenzie Kraemer, Autumn Lisk and Amiritha Kumar. The Trojan teammates finished the race in 11:28.39.
Lyon scored a sixth-place finish in the open 800 meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:43.54. Brynley Allison placed 10th in the 400 meter dash, finishing the race in 1:09.72.
Kraemer also placed eighth in the 3,000 meter run in 12:37. Kumer was 15th for Fairfield in 14:46.08.