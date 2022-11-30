FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield Community School District will honor former coach Dan Breen on Friday night during the Trojan basketball teams' home games against Washington. The Fairfield High School Gymnasium will be renamed “Dan Breen Gymnasium” as part of a dedication ceremony scheduled to take place between the varsity girls and boys contests.
All former 6-on-6 Trojanettes and coaches that were part of the Dan Breen era are invited to take part in the dedication. There will be reserved seating on the east side of the gymnasium. Those planning to attend are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m.
During the ceremony, Coach Breen will be at center court while an account of his history and coaching career is shared by Ron Hunerdosse. Family and former coaches will be recognized and Trojanettes will be asked to join Breen at center court. The ceremony will conclude with a statement from Coach Breen.
Immediately following the dedication, everyone is invited to reminisce with Coach Breen in the high school cafeteria where cake will be provided. There will be an extended social will be hosted by the Breen family at the ElksClub starting at 8:30 pm.
Breen coached Fairfield girls basketball from 1972-88, leading the program to an overall record of 334-60 including the 1983 state championship. Under Breen, Fairfield won 64 consecutive home games, 13 conference championships and advanced five consecutive years to the state tournament semifinals from 1982-86.
For more information on the event, contact the Fairfield High School activities office.
