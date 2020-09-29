FAIRFIELD — Waterworks Park will be the site next Thursday night for a make-up cross-country invitational. Fairfield will host Ottumwa, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Chariton, Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Washington and Mount Pleasant to compete in middle school, junior varsity and varsity high school boys and girls races.
The meet will allow Ottumwa to replace the now-cancelled Des Moines East Invitational at Ewing Park. East, Roosevelt, North, Lincoln and Hoover all remain out of competition as Des Moines Public Schools continue to work towards allowing students to return to classroom and, ultimately, back into extra-curricular activities.
Ottumwa is scheduled to run Thursday night at the Bud Williams Invitational in Iowa City. Action at the Kickers Soccer Club gets underway at 3:30 p.m.