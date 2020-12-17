OSKALOOSA – On a night where William Penn women's wrestling program had their first-ever dual meet, they collected their first-ever loss at the hands of Indian Hills, and then their first-ever win.
Coach Cole Spree and his IHCC wrestlers left the Penn Activities Center last week celebrating an 18-17 victory to move to 2-1 in dual action this season, only to find out a day later, the Falcons had actually been defeated by the same score.
A review of scoring by both schools determined that the score was actually a 17-17 deadlock which was broken by the third tie-breaking criteria, which was the team with the most pins. William Penn collected two wins by pinfall to zero for IHCC, handing the Lady Statesmen the 18-17 victory.
"While the final result didn't go our way, it was an awesome night for our ladies to be trailblazers for women's wrestling," said Spree. "Overall, I feel like our ladies competed very tough. We made mistakes, but you can tell that the ladies are learning."
The Falcons came out of the chutes quickly as Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (170) and Sofia Rubio (191) each collected technical falls to hand IHCC an early 8-0 advantage. 109-pounder Heaven-Leigh Jackson made it 11-1 margin with a 10-2 victory after three matches.
Indian Hills would win just one of the final four matches as Alondra Martinez Rosado picked up another technical fall victory to give the Falcons a five-point lead heading into the night's final bout, but a WPU pin in the 143-pound match created the 17-17 tie that would eventually turn into the Lady Statesmen victory on criteria.
Despite the loss, Spree was thankful to be a part of wrestling history.
"William Penn put together one of the best wrestling atmospheres I have ever been apart of as a coach. I want to thank them for allowing us to be part of this historic event," said Spree.
The Falcons will now be idle through the holiday break and will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 16 when they travel to take part in the York College Open in Nebraska.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING
WILLIAM PENN 18, INDIAN HILLS 17
170lbs Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (IHCC) defeated Salima Omari (WPU) by technical fall. IHCC leads 4-0.
191lbs Sofia Rubio (IHCC) defeated Samantha Ruano (WPU) in a 10-0 technical fall. IHCC leads 8-0.
109lbs Heaven-Leigh Jackson (IHCC) defeated Chalimar Rodriguez (WPU) in a 10-2 decision. IHCC leads 11-1
101lbs No match
116lbs Angelita Altamariano (WPU) defeated Jamesa Robinson (IHCC) in a 11-7 decision. IHCC leads 12-4.
123lbs Teah Chunn (WPU) defeated Nani-Marie McFadden (IHCC) in a 8-2 decision. IHCC leads 13-7.
130lbs Mami Selemani (WPU) defeated Angelique Torres (IHCC) by fall. IHCC leads 13-12.
136lbs Alondra Martinez Rosado (IHCC) defeated Alexis Riojas (WPU) in a 10-0 technical fall. IHCC leads 17-12.
143lbs Joylnn Wegman (WPU) defeated Celeste Tellez (IHCC) by fall. Match tied 17-17.
155lbs No match