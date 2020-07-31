Fall sports guidelines announced

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds waves to the crowd at the Class 3A state softball championship game on Friday afternoon at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Reynolds gave the initial green light that allowed high school softball and baseball to be played this summer, making Iowa the first state to bring sanctioned high school sports back during the coronavirus pandemic. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced guidelines for the upcoming season of fall sports, which will include high school football, volleyball, cross-country, girls swimming and Class 4A boys golf.