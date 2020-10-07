DES MOINES — The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control granted member schools the ability to conduct regular season contests following postseason elimination from fall boys’ sports.
The decision is intended for member schools which lost regular season contests during the 2020 fall seasons due to impact from COVID-19 or the August derecho storm. The permission is granted for all high school levels of competition in the IHSAA sports of football, cross country and Class 4A golf.
To schedule additional contests, the following conditions must be met:
— The contest or contests must be completed prior to the IHSAA state event. Football must be completed prior to Nov. 18, cross-country must be completed prior to Oct. 30 and golf must be complete prior to Oct. 9.
— The total number of regular season contests may not exceed the allowable limit in that sport. That means no more than seven total regular-season football contests, 10 regular-season cross-country contests and 12 regular-season golf contests.
— The contest or contests may not be scheduled on any date in which an IHSAA postseason event in that sport is scheduled.
— The contest or contests may only be schedule with member schools who also lost regular season games due to COVID-19 or the derecho storm.
This permission applies to 2020 IHSAA fall sports and mirrors the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plan for girls’ fall sports which includes girls swimming and volleyball. To request or schedule additional contests, member school athletic directors should contact the IHSAA administrator for the respective sport.
For football, contact Todd Tharp at ttharp@iahsaa.org. For cross-country, contact Jared Chizek at jchizek@iahsaa.org. For golf, contact Chad Elsberry at celsberry@iahsaa.org.