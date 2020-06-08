Fans return to SIS Wednesday

OSKALOOSA — The Southern Iowa Speedway will race for the first time in 2020 with fans in attendance.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has eased the restrictions on race tracks, allowing fans to attend the races on Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway located on the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.
Five classes of race cars will be in action. Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Non-Wing Sprinters will compete on the track.
The Southern Iowa Speedway continues to be very family friendly and offers the lowest admission prices in the area for racing action. Adult admission is $8 with active and retired military admitted for $5.
Kids 6-15 years old are admitted for $3. Children 5-years-old or younger are admitted for free.
Hot laps are slated to get underway on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Racing will soon follow.