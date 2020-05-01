OTTUMWA — Indian Hills golfer Harry Fearn has been named one of the top freshmen golfers in the nation in NJCAA Division I.
Fearn, a native of Leek, England, is on the five-member All-Freshman team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. It’s the latest postseason accolade for Fearn, which includes second-team All-American and PING All-District honors.
Fearn didn’t waste any time showing his potential at the collegiate level, shooting a 68 in his first tournament last fall and going on to finish at two-under in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational. Besides matching teammate Harry Doig for medalist honors at the Tabor College Fall Invitational, Fearn tied for third at the Flyer Intercollegiate played at prestigious Cog Hill in Illinois after opening with a 66 and finished in a tie for fourth in the NJCAA National Preview in Texas, overcoming illness to fire under-par rounds of 70 and 71.
Fearn’s stroke average for the fall was 73 with five sub-par rounds. In IHCC’s only meet this spring, Fearn led the Warriors with his tie for eighth place in The Grover Page Classic.
“He’s a quiet, hard-working, honest player who will be the leader for next year and be able to show the way for his teammates moving forward,” Indian Hills head men’s golf coach John Mulholland said of Fearn. “I’m super excited to get (Harry) back for the 2020-21 season.”