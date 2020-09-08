OTTUMWA — The press box at the Ottumwa Little League Midwest Fields was damaged on Tuesday by a fire.
Ottumwa Little League officials were notified that the press box was on fire. Quick responses by the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Ottumwa Police Department prevented the fire from completely destroying the press box.
“It’s never a good day to get the call that your press box is on fire,” Ottumwa Little League president Sam Long said. “It’s sad that volunteers and our community work hard to keep fields and facilities nice and then someone carelessly sets a fire.”
The top portion of the press box suffered the most extensive damage after being engulfed in flames at one point. There was also damage to the bottom portion of the press box, which is also used for storage of equipment.
“There’s lots of damage and things to fix, but we will do it and make it better than it was,” Long said.