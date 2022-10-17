MORAVIA — The Murray Mustangs suited up 11 players for what was a long night against the Moravia Mohawks.
The Mohawks closed the regular season with a 46-6 victory over the Mustangs, tallying touchdown after touchdown in the first half of play.
Moravia junior Shane Helmick cross the 2,000 passing yard mark for the season with a strong performance. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 187 yards as quarterback on Friday, while chipping in 22 rushing yards that included a nine-yard touchdown carry.
Moravia senior Riley Hawkins surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the season with a 54-yard night that included two touchdowns.
The Mohawks wasted little time with a score early in the game on an end around from Helmick to Hawkins to send Moravia ahead 8-0 after a two-point conversion.
With 1:15 to go in the first, the Mohawks scored again with a 35-yard pass from Helmick to Hawkins that made the score 16-0.
Four scores came in the second quarter by the Mohawks to send them ahead 40-0 at the halftime break. Helmick scored on a 9 yard run, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins and threw an 8-yard pass to Jackson McDanel.
Both Moravia and Murray added a six point score in the fourth quarter. Hawkins ran in for a 9 yard touchdown while Murray's Caden Page scored on a 1-yard run.
The win pushed Moravia to a 7-2 record and clinched a playoff spot. They'll travel across the state to Fremont-Mills. Both teams were second place finishers in their respective districts, but Fremont-Mills had a higher point differential average to secure a home playoff game.
