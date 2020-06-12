OTTUMWA — Fittingly enough, first pitch for the 2020 high school baseball season will take place on the mound at Principal Park this Monday.
It is right in the middle of that same diamond that four teams will celebrate state championship wins on Aug. 1. Before Tri-County and Colfax-Mingo bring high school athletics back for the first time in three months, several area teams are putting in final preparations to begin more of a sprint to the finish line this season with returning state tournament qualifiers Pekin and Centerville leading the pack of Courier-area squads into action.
Ottumwa
Coach — John Jaeger (eighth season, 160-118 record).
Last year’s record — 20-16.
Top players returning — Jackson Grooms, Sr.; Marcus Saunders, Sr.; Brody Evans, Sr.; Brody Slack, Sr.; Brinden O’Leary, Sr.; Andrew Cole, Sr.; Dominick Delehoy, Sr; Pedro Gonzalez, Sr.; Thomas Mitchell, Jr.; Mitch Wood, Jr.; Trae Swartz, Jr.; Adam Denniston, Jr.; Blaze Rominger, Jr.; Tyler Schark, Jr.; Rion Slack, Jr.; Jackson Saunders, Jr.; Bailey Sly, Jr.; Jesus Jaime, Jr.; Colton McKinnon, Jr.
Outlook — Three first-team all-conference juniors make-up a majority of Ottumwa’s entire returning starting infield. The Bulldogs won 20 games and finished with a winning record last summer despite losing a dozen seniors, including most position players and a majority of the pitching staff from the 2018 CIML Metro championship team. The Bulldogs will go into this season working from a position of depth and experience, especially since they will return three second-team all-district players. Time will tell if that will be enough to return to the top of the Metro and beyond.
Albia
Coach — Robbie D’Amato (third season, 17-40 record).
Last year’s record — 8-21.
Top players returning — Logan Debrouse, Jr.; Tein Thiravong, Jr.; Gaige Rankin, Sr.; Jaden Hugen, Jr.; Hunter DeMoss, So.; Elijah Smith, So.; Joe Myers, Jr.; Barrett Bonnett, Sr.; Logan Heaton, So.; Beau Little, So.; Jameson Robertson, Sr.; Logan Spaur, Jr.; Ashtin Brand, Sr.
Top newcomers — Drew Chance, Fr.; C.J. Flattery, Fr.; Trey Griffin, Jr.; Garin Grinstead, So.; Gage Oddo, Fr.; Jackson Pence, So.; Sam Shepherd, Fr.; Wyatt Sinclair, Fr.
Outlook — Albia may have won only eight games, but the Blue Demons would appear to be headed in an upward direction. Pitcher Edison Goodlow will be difficult to replace, as will veterans Nathan Crall and Gage Wilson. Still, the Blue Demons relied on several sophomores last year who could take that next step this season.
Cardinal
Coach — Rick Scott (third season, 30-19 record).
Last year’s record — 14-9.
Top players returning — Jentry Arbogast, Sr.; Ryan Clark, Sr.; Maddux Jones, So.; Landon Becker, So.; Morgan Rupe, So.; Matt Streeby, So.; Dawson Lewis, So.; Brody Stone, Jr.; Blaine Bryant, So.
Top newcomers — Corbin Humble, So.; Peyton Johnson, Sr.; Logan Chickering, Sr.; Josh Courtney, Fr.; Hunter Dossey, Jr.; Tristan Cloke, So.; Beau LaRue, Jr.; Erin Montgomery, Sr.; Tyson Paris, Jr.
Outlook — Cardinal looks to be in line for even more success after being led to consecutive winning seasons by Scott. Despite the graduation of Southeastern Community College signee Cameron Honomichl and first baseman Braden Ridgway, the Comets have several talented and athletic players who are prime to take another step in their development. Chickering and Johnson also add to the depth of the Comets coming over after playing for Ottumwa last season.
Centerville
Coach — Ryan Hodges (sixth season, 97-64 record).
Last year’s record — 24-7.
Top players returning — Brady Kauzlarich, Jr.; Kayden Kauzlarich, Sr.; McCain Oden, Sr.; Myles Clawson, Jr.; Walker White, Sr.; Kolby Micetich, Sr.; Merrick Mathews, Jr.; Kade Mosley, So.; Otis Williams, Jr.; Kellen Johnson, Jr.; Hunter Gottman, Jr.; Sawyer Wardlow, So.; Cade Lechtenberg, Sr.; Gage Ritz, Jr.; Mason Bauman, Jr.
Top newcomers — Jax Mosley, Fr.; Owen Williams, So.; Korey Shondel, Jr.; Sam Hash, Fr.; Griffin Weber, Fr.; Sabin Esaias, Fr.; Austin White, So.
Outlook — To say the Big Reds are set up well for a run at a fourth straight trip to the state tournament would be an understatement. No team that qualified for the 3A tournament last year brings back as much talent as Centerville with an entire pitching staff and a lineup that loses just one senior (Kaleb Cochran). Somehow, with all that returning experience, the Big Reds enter this season unrated. Underrated might be a better term, which is just how Hodges likes it as his team has a chance to prove a lot of people around the state wrong again in 2020.
Davis County
Coach — Todd White (13th season, 265-128 record).
Last year’s record — 17-12.
Top players returning — Dawson Townsend, So.; Caedyn Glosser, So.; Noah Zmolek, Jr.; Clay Collier, Jr.; Hunter Bell, Jr.; Caden Hill, Jr.; Gavin McCall, So.; Dalton Reeves, So.; Kaleb Wagler, Sr.; Carson Maeder, So.
Outlook — Davis County figures to see some new faces going into next season as eight seniors graduate from last year’s district finalist. The Mustangs will need to replace all three outfield spots and four infield positions, including all-district selection Trevor Slayton, who was arguably the Mustangs’ best fielder and pitcher.
EBF
Coach — Thomas Hallgren (fourth season at school, 55-38 record; ninth season overall, 120-106 record).
Last year’s record — 21-12.
Top players returning — Ethan Davis, So.; Jared McCrea, Jr.; Zach Leonard, Jr.; Thane Alexander, Jr.; Kalen Walker, Sr.; Austin Johnson, Sr.; Reilly Flaig, Jr.; Logan McCrea, Sr.; Devin Jager, Jr.
Outlook — EBF loses 10 seniors, the most of any area school. The Rockets will need to replace four infield spots and an outfield spot. The senior group was the first to improve on its record three years in a row, win at least one postseason game three straight years and boast three straight top-three South Central Conference finishes. Still, ace pitcher Jared McCrea could improve on his all-district sophomore campaign and be the backbone of the pitching staff.
Fairfield
Coach — Josh Allison (17th season, 366-242 record).
Last year’s record — 26-5.
Top players returning — Carter Ferrel, Sr.; Josh Brewington, Sr.; Drew Martin, Sr.; Connor Lyons, So.; Elan Ledger, Sr.; Matthew Swanson, Sr.; Brad Smithburg, Jr.
Outlook — There’s no sugar-coating it. This is going to be a rebuilding season for the Trojans after graduating nine seniors that were part of a program that won four district titles in the past five years. Fairfield loses all-district players Kosta Papazoglou and Austin Simpson, and will need to replace eight positions on the diamond. It’s not an easy task, Allison believes there is enough tradition to overcome the largest exodus of seniors in his 16-year tenure.
Moravia
Coach — Bill Huisman (second season at school, 18-12 record; 40th season overall, 886-498 record).
Last year’s record — 18-12.
Top players returning — Cason Butz, Sr.; Will Martin, Sr.; Bryce Kaster, Sr.; Alex Benjamin, Sr.; Logan Johnson, Jr.; Ethan Martin, Jr.; Kaleb Templeton, So.; Chase Uhlenhake, So.; Gage Hanes, Fr.; Matthew Seals, Fr.; Caleb Cook, Fr.; Riley Hawkins, Fr.
Outlook — Moravia had a really nice season last year thanks to a trio of outstanding pitchers. They lost two of those guys and will rely pretty heavily on Butz this year. Those two were also among their top three hitters, and the Mohawks will have to have some youngsters step up to see the same kind of success as last year.
Moulton-Udell
Coach — Tim Johnson (second season, 5-19 record).
Last year’s record — 5-19.
Top players returning — Wyatt Stansberry, Sr.; Trent Rockwood, Sr.; Charles Gibson, Sr.; Derick Hill, Sr.; Clayton Morlan, Jr.; Hunter Hansen, Jr.; Hunter Spring, Jr.; Dawson Veldhuizen, So.; Garrett Pace, Fr.
Outlook — Even with the loss of two quality seniors, M-U hopes to show improvement this season. Most of their pitching is back, several of their top hitters are returning and there’s a lot of experience up and down the lineup.
Pekin
Coach — Curtis Reighard (eighth season, 114-59 record).
Last year’s record — 17-9.
Top players returning — Kennan Winn, Sr.; Cael Baker, Jr.; Lathan Weaver, Jr.; Brady Latcham, Jr.; Mason Juhl, Jr; Chase Stansberry, So.
Outlook — What do the Panthers do for a follow-up after a stunning run to the program’s first state tournament and a near-upset of eventual state champion Mason City Newman? While Pekin loses three position players, junior pitcher Brady Latcham figures to be an ace for the staff after earning all-district honors and starting for Pekin in the program’s state tournament debut.
Sigourney
Coach — Lee Crawford (19th season, 213-235 record).
Last year’s record — 15-10.
Top players returning — Cade Molyneux, So.; Mason Moore, Jr.; Josh Mohr, Jr.; Trace Bell, Jr.; Cade Streigle, So.; Brock Halleran, Jr.; Levi Crawford, So.; Bo Schmidt, So.; James Moore, Sr.; Payton Schauf, Sr.
Top newcomers — Jack Clarahan, Fr.; Evan Dawson, So.; Payton Fowler, So.; Joey Glandon, Fr.; Dan McLaughlin, Fr.; Reid Molyneux, 8th; Jake Moore, 8th; Clay Morse, Fr.; Ty Shafranek, Fr.
Outlook — The Savages found sustained success midway through last season, going on a seven-game winning streak that helped clinch a winning campaign. Schauf led the South Iowa Cedar League last season with four home runs and was fourth in the league with 26 runs driven in, all of which could mean an even bigger season for the senior considering 10 of Sigourney’s 14 scheduled games are against SICL opponents.
Van Buren County
Coach — Chad Scott (14th season, 260-70 record).
Last year’s record — 14-8.
Top players returning — Wyatt Mertens, Fr.; Jackson Manning, Fr.; Treyton Bainbridge, Jr.; Jonah Heckenberg, Sr.; Ryan Wolf, Jr.; Casey Yochum, Fr.; Cory Bunnell, Sr.; Tony Davison, Sr.; Ian Peacock, Jr; Tommy Adkins, Sr.
Outlook — The Warriors graduate five seniors, many of whom played at least three positions throughout the past season. One of those was Caleb Stoltz, who saw time in right field, second base, third base, left field and as a designated hitter.