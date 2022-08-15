NORWALK — All Matthew Walker, Connor Peck and Anthony Ruthey needed was for Darin Fisher to blink on Sunday at Echo Valley Country Club.
Leading by four shots entering the back nine, Fisher refused to give those giving pursuit at the 73rd Herman Sani Tournament. The Albia native, head coach of the Moravia High School golf program and club professional at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun finished with 10 straight pars to seal the deal, polishing off a six-under-par 207 over three rounds to win the tournament for a second time.
The first round gave Fisher a chance to contend for the title, putting together a bogey-free three-under par of 68 pulling with co-leading amateurs Ian Meyer and Logan Barnes. That momentum changed as the second round came around the corner.
“I started off with bogey on the first hole during my second round, so I said, ‘I guess today was going to be one of those where you throw in a few bogeys and make a few birdies’,” Fisher said.
Fisher recorded three bogeys and five birdies to finished tied for the lead going into the final round. On Fisher’s opening nine, he opened with a one-under 34 to give him a four-shot lead over the low-amateur and former Indian Hills all-district standout Connor Peck.
As the two competitors made the turn, Fisher found his lead cut to two shots as Peck poured in birdies on the 10th and 13th holes. As Fisher approached the 16th hole, he was left with a ‘knee-knocker’ to save his par or risk seeing his lead cut to a single shot.
Instead, Fisher's putt hit the back of the cup and fell, leaving Fisher in front by two with two holes left.
“That putt was big,” Fisher said. “I was totally fooled on the downhill part of that putt, but I told myself, ‘You’re going to make this, you’re going to make this,’ and I stayed positive, and I just rolled that thing in.”
With pars on 17 and 18, Fisher claimed his second Herman Sani Tournament title.
“This tournament is so great,” Fisher said. “There are so many great players in this event. I won at Hyperion before and so it is great to know now that my game travels here. I love winning events that Chad (Pitts) and his staff run. I am just really proud.”
Matthew Walker, no stranger to making late surges to win golf tournaments, made his way into an overall tie for second posting the second-lowest score among professionals in the field. Walker posted opening and final round scores of 68 with three birdies over the final eight holes, clinching a second top-10 finish in three weeks for the Ottumwa native.
Peck, meanwhile, had to overcome late bogeys to clinch the low-amateur title. Both Peck and Anthony Ruthey finished with three-round totals of three-under par 210s.
“I made five on 17 and five on 18 so I felt like I gave away two at the end,” Peck said. “It worked out in the end. Anthony and I had a good playoff.”
Peck won the fourth playoff hole to seal the victory and conclude an impressive week. Cale Leonard, meanwhile, closed out a top-10 finish at the Herman Sani Tournament, with consecutive even-par rounds of 71 to match Barnes and Dylan Ellis in a three-way tie for 10th with a three-over, three-round total of 216.
Ottumwa native Jeff Collett, the 2022 IGA Match Play Champion, took third place among senior amateur players. Collett ended his tournament run with a six-over total and a 74 on the final day. The 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier, Curtis Holck, was the fourth-place finisher at seven-over par.
Wrapping up the Senior Division’s top-five was the 2023 Walker Cup Captain, Mike McCoy, and former Iowa Amateur Champion, Brian Verduyn. The two historic Iowa golfers carded eight-over tallies for the week.
The 2021 Super Senior Player of the Year, Pat Ryan, marches to the finish line in an impressive fashion. Ryan was down five shots after round one, but dug deep and fought to claim the Super Senior Division title.
GOLF
73rd Herman Sani Tournament
Echo Valley Country Club, Norwalk
Open Division
1. Darin Fisher 68-69-70=207
T2. Connor Peck 69-72-69=210
T2. Anthony Ruthey 67-72-71=210
T2. Matthew Walker 68-74-68=210
5. Matthew Jennings 67-74-70=211
Amateur Division
*-Won playoff
*-1. Connor Peck 69-72-69=210
2. Anthony Ruthey 67-72-71=210
T3. Nate McCoy 72-73-67=212
T3. Sam Vertanen 71-67-74=212
5. Ian Meyer 66-77-70=213
Senior Division
1. Jay Gregory 71-70-70=211
2. Joe Palmer 71-68-73=212
3. Jeff Collett 72-73-74=219
4. Curtis Holck 72-70-78=220
T5. Mike McCoy 71-75-75=221
T5. Brian Verduyn 74-70-77=221
Super Senior Division
1. Pat Ryan 76-70-73=219
2. Robert Pomerantz 75-73-72=220
3. Rob Christensen 76-74-71=221
T4. Joel Yunek 73-75-76=224
T4. Jim Madsen 72-72-80=224
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.