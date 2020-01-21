CENTERVILLE — Arizona Diamondbacks Major League scout Bill "Chief" Gayton, a former All-American baseball player at Indian Hills, was given the George Genovese Lifetime Achievement Award in Scouting at a recent event in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Gayton has been in professional baseball for nearly four decades and is entering his 10th year with the D-backs and his 3rd year as a Major League scout with Arizona. Prior to joining the D-backs Gayton scouted for the Padres, where he was the director of scouting from 2000-09, and then spent two years as a special assignment scout.
Gayton has also worked as a scout for Colorado, the Yankees, the A's and the White Sox, where he began his scouting career as an area scout from 1984-85. The former Falcon standout's first scouting stint came a few years after he was drafted by the White Sox following his graduation from Indian Hills.
With the Falcons, Gayton hit .308 as a freshman with 30 RBIs, earning places on the all-region and all-sub-regional teams. The next year, as a sophomore, the South Dakota native batted .400 and set school records for home runs (14) and RBIs (62) while being named to the all-tournament team at the JUCO World Series.
Gayton capped his IHCC career by being selected as a first-team All-American by the NJCAA and received the Rawlings Big Stick Award. Gayton was the White Sox's 37th-round pick in the draft in 1981 and spent parts of three seasons as a player in the Chicago organization before embarking on his long and distinguished scouting career.
Gayton was inducted into the Indian Hills Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.