GARDEN CITY, KS — Former Indian Hills assistant coach Cole Dewey is now the new head men's basketball coach at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
Dewey, who spent one season as an assistant coach at Garden City eight years ago, takes over the program after spending his first two seasons as a head coach at Otero Junior College in Colorado. Dewey replaces Silas Mills, who took as interim head coach last season following Patrick Nee's departure at the end of February.
Dewey, 31, won 45 games in two years at Otero, including a 25-7 campaign this past season. The Rattlers were ranked as high as fifth in the nation and finished second in the region standings.
"When the job opened, it immediately sparked my interest because I coached there before," Dewey said. "I know people in the community. It's a place my wife and I plan to start a family. And they have the resources that will enable us to compete for a National Championship."
Before landing the job at Otero, Dewey spent three seasons working as an assistant under Hank Plona at powerhouse Indian Hills. There, the Warriors made three straight trips to the National Tournament and won 91 games, including a 33-1 record in 2017-18.
Prior to his run at Indian Hills, Dewey coached the 2014-2015 season at South Plains, where the Texans made it all the way to the national championship game as the No. 8 seed before dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to Northwest Florida State. The year before that, he was an assistant under Brady Trenkle in Garden City-propelling the Broncbusters to a 22-9 record and a third-place finish in the Jayhawk Conference. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Campbell University.
"I've been very fortunate to work under some really great people," Dewey explained. "Working for Steve Green at South Plains and playing in the national championship game was an unbelievable moment. Hank was a tremendous leader at Indian Hills. These guys are all respected in the Junior College world. I learned so much from them, and I've built some really great relationships along the way."