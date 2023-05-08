Ottumwa, IA – Former Indian Hills men's golf standout Brad Smith has been inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men's Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Smith becomes just the second member in the history of Indian Hills Golf to be selected to the NJCAA Men's Golf Coaches Association, joining his former head coach Mike Hagen who was inducted in 2014. Smith is joined by current head coach of Hutchinson Community College (KS) Chris Young in the Class of 2023.
Smith, a native of Adelaide, Australia, became the fourth individual national champion in Indian Hills Men's Golf history, and the first at the NJCAA Division I level after capturing the 2006 title at the Links at Sierra Blanca in Ruidoso, New Mexico. In a thrilling finish that went to a playoff at the 2006 national championship, Smith outlasted Lon Morris' Brady Jones with a chip in for birdie on the par-four No. 10. Smith's finish led the Warriors to a fifth-place team finish at the national championship.
Smith's performance at the 2006 national meet saw a record-breaking performance that stands to this day. Smith's 62 remains the lowest single round in NJCAA National Championship history while his four-round total 271 is tied for the best in NJCAA Championship history.
Smith's medalist honor led him to first-team NJCAA All-American honors after earning second-team honors as a freshman in 2005 with a seventh-place finish at the national championship. Smith's freshman campaign saw the Warriors place second overall at the national meet.
Smith remains the Indian Hills record holder for lowest single round, 36-hole total, 54-hole total, and 72-hole total. Smith's career scoring average of 73.2 is fifth-best in school history.
Following his time at Indian Hills, Smith moved on to the University of Alabama-Birmingham at the NCAA DI level where he received all-conference honors as well as the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year Award. Following his collegiate career, Smith went on to play professionally for 10 years across the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Latin American, Australia PGA Tour, and European Tour.
For his efforts, Smith was inducted into the Indian Hills Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.
Smith is currently the head coach at Webster University in St. Louis where he is in his second season with the Gorloks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.