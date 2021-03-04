DES MOINES – Current Waukee girls basketball coach Chris Guess will receive the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction Award on Friday. The former Centerville and Ottumwa head girls basketball coach will be honored at halftime of the Class 5A State Championship on Friday.
Guess began his career at Centerville, where he coached for two years. He coached Glenwood for three seasons, then moved to Ottumwa for six years, twice taking the Bulldogs to a pair of state tournament appearances.
Guess is in his 18th season at Waukee. During his tenure with the Warriors, he has captured one state championship with 15 state tournament appearances and five state semifinal appearances.
Guess' current coaching record is 464-197. His overall winning percentage has been an impressive 70 percent through his 29 years of coaching.
Guess has been named conference, regional and district coach of the year several times and has been named the 5A coach of the year. Recently, Guess was been honored as the NFHS Iowa Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Guess teaches Marketing and Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Waukee High School. Guess and his wife, Sherry, who also serves as one of Guess' assistants basketball coaches, have two sons, Casey and Connor.
The IGHSAU's Golden Plaque of Distinction honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.