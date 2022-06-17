OTTUMWA — Three former Greater Ottumwa City Golf champions, including a two-time Iowa High School state champion, posted an impressive winning score of 51 on Friday at the 44th annual Indian Hills Foundation Golf Tournament.

Dusty Stewart, Aaron O'Brien and former Iowa Hawkeye and Iowa Open champion Matthew Walker joined Josh Reynolds in producing the top score in the championship flight, going 20 shots below par in the four-person best-shot finishing eight strokes ahead of the second-place team. Jim and Carla Underwood joined Colton Belloma and Carl Hawkins in producing a score of 59 to finish as the runner-up in the tournament.

Tom Morgan's team edged the team of Kelly Conrad, Ron, Grant and Terry Oswalt on a scorecard playoff in the first flight after both teams finished with rounds of 65. Steve Wilson, Kyle LaPoint, Greg and former IHCC distance runner Connor Riley posted the top score in the second flight with a round of 70, edging the team of Shawn Richmond, John Howard, Crystal Kinsey and Doug Knoot as well as the team of Allissa Ward, Christy Grove, Scott Willman and Mark Swan by a single stroke.

Proceeds from the event support student scholarships at Indian Hills Community College. Cedar Creek will be hosting the 36th annual Tenco Foundation Golf Classic starting with the first of two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. The second shotgun start will be at 2 p.m.

Indian Hills Foundation Golf Tournament

At Cedar Creek Golf Course

Ottumwa

*-denotes Scorecard Playoff

Championship Flight

Dusty Stewart, Aaron O'Brien, Josh Reynolds, Matthew Walker 51

Jim Underwood, Carla Underwood, Colton Belloma, Carl Hawkins 59

Winger Company Team 60

Todd Rose, Brandon Nuff, Jordan Rose, Ron Jager 61

Ideal Ready Mix Team 61

Ryan Mitchell, Joe Goedken, Brian Siems, 62

Mark Franke, Jaime Thomas, Jason Damerrval, Lindsey Gould 62

Shawn Budde, Hank Plona, Nate Laing, Dale Person 62

Dustin Brink, Wade Davidson, Dan Rankin, Jake Zickefoose 63

Steve Allison, Steve Banyas, Bill Campbell, Terry Durflinger 63

Joe Swaim, Chris Higgins, Narry Moore, Josh Wilson 63

Dr. Pepper Team 64

Al Wilson, Felix Wright, Brennan Banks, Kole Foster 64

Jeff VanBaale, Jon Graves, Randal Maifield, Jeff Lisk 64

First Flight

Tom Morgan Team 65*

Ron Oswalt, Kelly Conrad, Grant Oswalt, Terry Oswalt 65*

Jack Reed, Tanner Reed, Scott Reed, Greg Loder 66

Jordan Buell, Brad Roane Mull, Aaron Roane, Kyle Hobbs 66

Mike Spieler, Andy Maw, 66

Shannon Fisher, Troy VanBaale, Mark Johnson, Greg Mehrl 67

Justin Cloke, Anthony Escher, Fara Rullman, Maria Maddy 68

Keith Crawford, Matt Stipp, Sean Flattery, Chad Willis 68

Brett Monaghan, Sylvie Monaghan, Chris Myers, Bianca Myers 68

Donna Mann, Michelle Caston, Scott Brinegar, Jolynn Messer 69

Second Flight

Connor Riley, Greg Riley, Steve Wilson, Kyle LaPoint 70

Shawn Richmond, John Howard, Crystal Kinsey, Doug Knoot 71*

Allissa Ward, Christy Grove, Scott Willman, Mark Swan 71

Rob Radosevich, Lance Radosevich, Rick Swartz, Scott Swartz 73

George O'Donnell, Bob Ward, Troy Annis, Harold Denton 74

Ryan Young, James Jorris, Tyler Gourley, Mark Maddy 74

Toby Johnson, Dennis Davis, Jack Carter, Steve Streeby 75

Lori Yates, Neal Yates 77

Terry Cloke, Dusty baird, Mandy Thrasher, Connie McKeever 79

Doug Stogdill Team 80

Mike Eisner, Steve Simmons, Demetrius Smallwood, Travis Peel 80

