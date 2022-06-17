OTTUMWA — Three former Greater Ottumwa City Golf champions, including a two-time Iowa High School state champion, posted an impressive winning score of 51 on Friday at the 44th annual Indian Hills Foundation Golf Tournament.
Dusty Stewart, Aaron O'Brien and former Iowa Hawkeye and Iowa Open champion Matthew Walker joined Josh Reynolds in producing the top score in the championship flight, going 20 shots below par in the four-person best-shot finishing eight strokes ahead of the second-place team. Jim and Carla Underwood joined Colton Belloma and Carl Hawkins in producing a score of 59 to finish as the runner-up in the tournament.
Tom Morgan's team edged the team of Kelly Conrad, Ron, Grant and Terry Oswalt on a scorecard playoff in the first flight after both teams finished with rounds of 65. Steve Wilson, Kyle LaPoint, Greg and former IHCC distance runner Connor Riley posted the top score in the second flight with a round of 70, edging the team of Shawn Richmond, John Howard, Crystal Kinsey and Doug Knoot as well as the team of Allissa Ward, Christy Grove, Scott Willman and Mark Swan by a single stroke.
Proceeds from the event support student scholarships at Indian Hills Community College. Cedar Creek will be hosting the 36th annual Tenco Foundation Golf Classic starting with the first of two shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. The second shotgun start will be at 2 p.m.
Indian Hills Foundation Golf Tournament
At Cedar Creek Golf Course
Ottumwa
*-denotes Scorecard Playoff
Championship Flight
Dusty Stewart, Aaron O'Brien, Josh Reynolds, Matthew Walker 51
Jim Underwood, Carla Underwood, Colton Belloma, Carl Hawkins 59
Winger Company Team 60
Todd Rose, Brandon Nuff, Jordan Rose, Ron Jager 61
Ideal Ready Mix Team 61
Ryan Mitchell, Joe Goedken, Brian Siems, 62
Mark Franke, Jaime Thomas, Jason Damerrval, Lindsey Gould 62
Shawn Budde, Hank Plona, Nate Laing, Dale Person 62
Dustin Brink, Wade Davidson, Dan Rankin, Jake Zickefoose 63
Steve Allison, Steve Banyas, Bill Campbell, Terry Durflinger 63
Joe Swaim, Chris Higgins, Narry Moore, Josh Wilson 63
Dr. Pepper Team 64
Al Wilson, Felix Wright, Brennan Banks, Kole Foster 64
Jeff VanBaale, Jon Graves, Randal Maifield, Jeff Lisk 64
First Flight
Tom Morgan Team 65*
Ron Oswalt, Kelly Conrad, Grant Oswalt, Terry Oswalt 65*
Jack Reed, Tanner Reed, Scott Reed, Greg Loder 66
Jordan Buell, Brad Roane Mull, Aaron Roane, Kyle Hobbs 66
Mike Spieler, Andy Maw, 66
Shannon Fisher, Troy VanBaale, Mark Johnson, Greg Mehrl 67
Justin Cloke, Anthony Escher, Fara Rullman, Maria Maddy 68
Keith Crawford, Matt Stipp, Sean Flattery, Chad Willis 68
Brett Monaghan, Sylvie Monaghan, Chris Myers, Bianca Myers 68
Donna Mann, Michelle Caston, Scott Brinegar, Jolynn Messer 69
Second Flight
Connor Riley, Greg Riley, Steve Wilson, Kyle LaPoint 70
Shawn Richmond, John Howard, Crystal Kinsey, Doug Knoot 71*
Allissa Ward, Christy Grove, Scott Willman, Mark Swan 71
Rob Radosevich, Lance Radosevich, Rick Swartz, Scott Swartz 73
George O'Donnell, Bob Ward, Troy Annis, Harold Denton 74
Ryan Young, James Jorris, Tyler Gourley, Mark Maddy 74
Toby Johnson, Dennis Davis, Jack Carter, Steve Streeby 75
Lori Yates, Neal Yates 77
Terry Cloke, Dusty baird, Mandy Thrasher, Connie McKeever 79
Doug Stogdill Team 80
Mike Eisner, Steve Simmons, Demetrius Smallwood, Travis Peel 80
