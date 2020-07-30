OTTUMWA — Former Ottumwa sports broadcaster and radio announcer Lance Renaud passed away Wednesday at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown at the age of 73. The announcement was made by KFJB and KIX 101.1 radio, where Renaud had most recently been the station's news and sports director, through the company's Facebook page.
Renaud's career in broadcasting spanned over 50 years, including being the radio voice of the Ottumwa High School Bulldogs and Marshalltown High School Bobcats. Renaud retired from broadcasting in March of 2018.
Renaud began broadcasting sporting events while working in college radio in 1965. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970, Renaud worked as a sports broadcaster and weekend disc jockey for KBIZ Radio in Ottumwa while also handling on-air sports and weather duties for KTVO Television.
Renaud also covered sports in southern Iowa at KXOF Radio in Bloomfield, KBOE radio in Oskaloosa and KYOU Television in Ottumwa. In October in 2000, Renaud joined Marshalltown Broadcasting, Inc.
Renaud was honored with the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Sports Media Award in 2004. In 2009, Renaud received the Sportscaster of the Year award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association.
“I’ve always tried to give a network style broadcast, done professionally, trying to be neutral in approach, tried to be the eyes for the fans who couldn’t be at the game, but wanted to cheer on their team," Renaud said upon his retirement in 2018. "Having played, coached and officiated helped in game preparation and delivery. My hat goes off to all the kids who participate in athletics. Throw the season records out the window, all who take part give their best every practice and every game, they are all winners and I tried to bring that out in each broadcast.
“Without the athletes, coaches, officials and administrators help, and the fans in the stands, the task of sports announcing would have been difficult. It was not a job, but a labor of love.”
Besides broadcasting local sports, Renaud was involved with youth sports volunteering his time for Babe Ruth and Little League baseball serving in various roles as a coach and an official. Renaud also stepped in as a public address announcer when needed and, last summer, made a brief return to help call a few Ottumwa High School softball games on the school's Facebook live stream.