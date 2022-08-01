OTTUMWA – The fourth-annual Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament will be held this week at the Ottumwa Country Club on Jon Kneen Courts.
Play gets underway on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. The tournament will continue through Thursday with finals scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5. Doubles competition will be played on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Among the players in the field this year includes defending champion Caleb Vasconez, the 2019 Ottumwa High School male athlete of the year and a junior on the Simpson College men's tennis team. Trey Hull, coming off a successful senior season playing for the Ottumwa Bulldogs this past spring, will be the top seed in the 18-and-under division of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.