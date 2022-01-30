MANKATO, MN – The fourth-ranked Indian Hills women's track and field posted a solid performance over the course of two days at the Mark Schuck Open at the Myers Field House.
Competing for the first time since the program earned its highest national rank in school history, the Warriors placed 10th overall as the lone junior college program in the 17-team field. The Warriors scored 25.5 points over the course of the two-day event.
The Warriors earned four top-five finishes, highlighted by Kayla McCray's 7.69-second run in the finals of the 60-meter dash. McCray placed third overall in the event, tying her own school record, while Warrior teammate Janyla Hoskins placed sixth in the race in 7.86 seconds.
Jia Lewis set a personal best time in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.49 seconds to place fourth overall for the Warriors. Aimaya Drummond put together an impressive showing in the 400-meter dash, placing fourth overall with a time of 59.04.
Haleigh Hadley led the Warrior jumpers with a third-place finish in the high jump at 1.62 meters. Siby Yao competed in both the long jump and triple jump, placing 11th overall in the triple jump with a mark of 10.72 meters.