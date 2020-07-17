NEVADA — Brooklyn Bettis, Megan Lobberecht and Sarah Schutt all drove pitches over the fence for home runs in the top of the second inning, bringing home six of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s nine runs during a game-breaking rally on Friday in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals.
Eight different batters had at least one of EBF’s 15 hits in an incredible 13-0 shutout at Nevada. Emma Lenox added a pair of doubles, matching teammate Emalee Davis with three hits as the Rockets (14-8) decisively booked a spot in Monday’s regional final against top-ranked Albia in a rematch of an opening-night 3-1 win by the Lady Dees back on June 15.
Lenox doubled in Davis in the very first inning, giving EBF a 1-0 lead three batters into the game. Bettis, who would allow just one hit in the pitching circle to Nevada hitters, stepped up with two outs in the second inning and drove a pitch over the fence in left field for a two-run homer, kicking off an incredible rally for the Rockets.
Lenox doubled in Madysen Wade and Davis, who both had two-out hits, as EBF built a 6-0 lead. Lobberecht, who scored on the earlier homer by Bettis, followed an RBI double by Faith Roberts and a two-out single by Rylee German with a three-run home run to center to give EBF a 9-0 lead.
Schutt homered to left to close out the second inning, giving the Rockets a 10-run lead. Davis, Roberts and German all had run-scoring singles in the third to help close out EBF’s impressive win.
PREP BASEBALL
Clear Creek-Amana 10, Fairfield 4
TIFFIN — Elan Ledger collected three of Fairfield’s 10 hits, helping aid a four-run rally in the third as the Trojans ended a tough season in the 3A district semifinals.
Sam Young, Parker Smith and Grant Jensen all had run-scoring hits for the Clippers during a six-run rally in the bottom of the second. Fairfield refused to go quietly, scoring four times in the third with Brad and Nate Smithburg driving in three runs on consecutive singles.
Fairfield ends the season with a final record of 4-17. Friday’s game was the final one for Trojan seniors Carter Ferrell, Josh Brewington, Drew Martin, Matthew Swanson, Landon Kooiker, Elan and Cam Ledger.