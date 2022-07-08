Friday preps: Savages advance to regional finals

SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin overcame an early run scored by Wapello, striking out 12 batters over seven innings while scoring one of two runs that lifted 11th-ranked Sigourney within a win of a second straight trip to the Class 1A state softball tournament.
Darby Mitchell and Ava Fisch drove in Goodwin and Courtney Hemsley in the final three innings, vaulting the Savages to a thrilling 2-1 win over the Arrows in the final game of the season at Schafer Field. Sigourney will head to seventh-ranked Twin Cedars on Monday for the Class 1A, Region 8 championship in a battle of dominant pitchers pitting Goodwin against Saber senior Grace Bailey.
Twin Cedars advanced with a 4-1 win in Bussey over Highland on Friday, improving to 25-3 on the season. Sigourney improved to 23-5 on the season behind a complete-game, four-hit performance in the pitching circle by Goodwin.
