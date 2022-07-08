Friday preps: Savages advance to regional finals

Sigourney teammates Carly Goodwin (left) and Macy Fisch (right) head off the diamond between innings during high school softball action earlier this season at Cardinal High School.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin overcame an early run scored by Wapello, striking out 12 batters over seven innings while scoring one of two runs that lifted 11th-ranked Sigourney within a win of a second straight trip to the Class 1A state softball tournament.

Darby Mitchell and Ava Fisch drove in Goodwin and Courtney Hemsley in the final three innings, vaulting the Savages to a thrilling 2-1 win over the Arrows in the final game of the season at Schafer Field. Sigourney will head to seventh-ranked Twin Cedars on Monday for the Class 1A, Region 8 championship in a battle of dominant pitchers pitting Goodwin against Saber senior Grace Bailey.

Twin Cedars advanced with a 4-1 win in Bussey over Highland on Friday, improving to 25-3 on the season. Sigourney improved to 23-5 on the season behind a complete-game, four-hit performance in the pitching circle by Goodwin.

