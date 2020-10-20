MEDIAPOLIS — Mediapolis needed just eight plays to score six touchdowns in the opening quarter, snapping a four-game losing streak in postseason play with a 54-6 win over district rival Van Buren County in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs on Friday night.
The Warriors entered the game with several starters already sidelined due to injuries suffered earlier this season. Van Buren County also lost their leading rusher, sophomore fullback Sam Warth, midway through the first quarter due to an apparent lower body injury, leaving the Warriors with only 21 players in uniform for the remainder of the game.
Lane Davis scored Van Buren County's final touchdown of the season with a one-yard touchdown run, capping a 93-yard scoring drive.
Logan Thie caught three touchdown passes for Mediapolis, racking up 84 yards on the scoring plays. Regan Thornburg completed four passes, all for touchdowns, with a 13-yard touchdown pass going to Cole Lipper.
Van Buren County ends the season with a record of 1-6. Mediapolis (6-2) will advance to West Branch to face the Bears in the second round of the Class 1A state football playoffs.
Tipton 49, EBF 14
TIPTON — Tipton reached the end zone on seven of 10 drives, outgaining EBF 313-83 in total rushing yards on the way to a dominant 2A opening-round postseason win on Friday at Diedrichsen Field.
Thane Alexander, Ethan Olivias and Blake Jager combined for just 65 total rushing yards in the contest. Levi Daniel carried the ball nine times for 129 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Tipton (4-3) advances to the second round of Class 2A postseason play at Mid-Prairie on Friday. EBF ends the first season under the direction of the father-son coaching combination of Lloyd and Todd Sisco with a final record of 3-4.
English Valleys 56, Moravia 13
MORAVIA — Beau Flander rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Bears jump out to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to an Eight-Man opening-round victory over the Mohawks.
Tanner Cormeny rushed for 56 yards on nine carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run, while catching two passes for 25 yards for Moravia. Logan Johnson added a 28-yard interception and scored on a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown.
English Valleys (7-1) will face New London in the second round of the Eight-Man state football playoffs this Friday. Moravia ends the season with a final record of 1-7.
Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8
KEOKUK — Corey Skinner dominated the Trojans for the second time in three weeks, racking up six Keokuk touchdowns on Friday in a Class 3A first round playoff win. The senior quarterback of the Chiefs rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 129 more yards and two more scores two weeks after scoring seven touchdowns in a 52-22 regular-season win at Fairfield.
Fairfield ends the season with a record of 1-7. Keokuk (4-3) heads to Washington on Friday for the second round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.