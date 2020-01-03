KEOSAUQUA — Three Notre Dame High School girls basketball players scored in double figures, and the 13th-ranked (Class 1A) Nikes upset No. 4 (2A) Van Buren County 43-39 in a SEI Superconference South Division game Friday.
Rylie Todd scored 15 points for the Nikes (7-0, 5-0 division), and was helped by Gabby Deery (12) and Abby Korschgen (11).
Isabel Manning scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors (9-2, 7-1), who had won eight in a row entering play. Taryn Scheuermann scored 13 points for the Warriors.
Van Buren County led 23-20 at halftime and held a one-point lead going to the third quarter, but the Nikes surged in the final eight minutes.
Van Buren County travels to WACO Jan. 10.
Danville 47, Cardinal 46 (OT)
ELDON — Madison Cloke scored 24 points, but she was outdueled by the Bears' Bella Smith, who scored 32 in a South Division win.
Cardinal (2-7, 1-6 division) hosts Pekin in a Superconference crossover game Monday.
Davis County 67, Putnam County, Mo., 61
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — The Mustangs (5-4) outscored the hosts 21-1 in the second quarter and held on for a six-point interstate win.
Davis County visits Clarke in a South Central Conference contest Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 56, Van Buren County 43
KEOSAUQUA — Three Warriors scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough in a SEI Superconference South Division setback to the Nikes.
Jackson Manning and Lane Davis scored 14 points apiece to lead Van Buren County (2-6, 1-5 division), while Tony Davison added 11.
Axel Tjaden scored a game-high 25 points for Notre Dame.