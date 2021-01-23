Blake Chance led a balanced scoring effort for the Blue Demons with 17 points as Albia pulled away in the second half to secure an 11th straight win on Friday with a 72-53 South Central Conference triumph over Clarke.
Drew Chance added 16 points for the Blue Demons. Trey Griffin drilled a trio of 3-pointers in the first half as Albia overcame several turnovers to take a 39-32 lead into the second half before finishing with 13 points in the game.
Nate Wynn scored 12 points for the Blue Demons, including 10 points in the first half. Jackson DeMoss and Brayden Messamaker each added seven points for Albia.
The Blue Demons (11-1, 8-0 SCC) heads to Davis County on Friday looking to maintain the outright conference lead.
Knoxville 73, Davis County 46
Dalton Reeves led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points in a South Central Conference loss to the Panthers.
Noah Zmolek added 15 points for Davis County. Ivan Garcia added 10 points for the Mustangs.
Davis County (7-6, 4-4 SCC) hosts Fairfield on Monday before welcoming in SCC-leading Albia on Tuesday.
New London 74, Van Buren County 54
Blaise Porter outdueled Jackson Manning in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Tigers on Friday.
Porter finished with a game-high 35 points for New London. Manning led the Warriors with 32 points.
Van Buren County (0-13, 0-10 SEI south) heads to WACO on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sigourney 46, English Valleys 40
The Savages secured an eighth straight win on Friday, holding off the Bears in the second meeting between the teams in five days.
Sigourney (13-3, 9-2 SICL) Hosts North Mahaska on Monday.
Van Buren County 67, New London 33
Isabel Manning led as balanced attack for the Warriors, scoring 32 points as nine different players scored for Van Buren County in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Van Buren County (11-3, 9-2 SEI south) hosts Fairfield on Monday.
Fairfield 67, Burlington 33
The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak, rolling past the Grayhounds in Southeast Conference action on Friday.
Fairfield (5-3, 4-1 Southeast) heads to Van Buren County on Monday.
Albia 62, Clarke 42
Six nights after dropping a close South Central Conference contest to the Indians, the Lady Dees outscored Clarke 32-15 over the second and third quarters to put away the first SCC win of the season.
Albia (4-10, 1-7 SCC) heads to Davis County on Tuesday.
Knoxville 56, Davis County 43
Briley Lough and Sophia Young each led the Mustangs with nine points apiece in a South Central Conference loss to the Panthers.
Davis County (4-12, 3-5 SCC) welcomes Pekin in for a non-conference contest on Monday before returning to conference play the following night at home against Albia.