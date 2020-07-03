KEOSAUQUA — Lydia Moses went 3-3 with a double, an RBI and scored two runs as the Cardinal softball team rallied after from an early 2-0 deficit. The Comets scored eight times in the fourth inning and never looked back, winning 10-4 in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play.
Alexia McClure added two hits, driving in a run and scoring once as the Comets answered an opening home run by Isabel Manning. Manning added a two-run homer in the seventh off Nicoa McClure, who closed out the game in the pitching circle allowing just two hits and one earned run over the final 2 2/3 innings while striking out six batters.
Ava Ferrell picked up the win for Comets in the pitching circle, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out two batters while pitching into the fifth inning. Cardinal (8-3, 3-2 SEI south) will host Central Lee on Monday for Senior Night while Van Buren County (5-5, 1-4 SEI south) heads to Centerville for a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
Sigourney 8, New London 2
NEW LONDON — Megan Stuhr doubled and scored twice for the Savages in a non-conference road win over the Tigers. Sigourney put the game away in the seventh with a five-run rally highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Madelynn Hornback.
Hornback also earned the win in the pitching circle, striking out 10 batters over seven innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits. Sigourney (11-1) hosts Colfax-Mingo on Monday before heading to Pekin to face the Panthers and Columbus Junction on Tuesday in a triangular starting at 3 p.m.
Knoxville 4, Davis County 3
KNOXVILLE — Emma Dunkin snapped Davis County's four-game winning streak, delivering a game-winning RBI single to center in the bottom of the seventh to secure a South Central Conference win for the Panthers.
Briley Lough's two-run home run in the top of the seventh erased a 3-1 deficit. The Mustangs (4-5, 2-3 SCC) will look to bounce back in Bussey on Tuesday with a varsity doubleheader at No. 12 (1A) Twin Cedars.
Murray 14, Moulton-Udell 1
MOULTON — Emma Decker doubled and drove in four runs, spoiling Senior Night for the Eagles.
Chloe Church and Jayda Chew each had three hits for the Mustangs with Chew scoring three times. Church added two RBI and scored two runs.
Malorie Probasco singled in Chelsey Boettcher, producing M-U's only run in the Bluegrass Conference battle. The Eagles (1-11, 1-7 Bluegrass) heads to Diagonal on Tuesday.
Seymour 13, Moravia 2
MORAVIA — Seymour capitalized on several fielding errors by the Mohawks, earning a Bluegrass Conference road win on Friday.
"We didn't hit or field the ball very well," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "I told the girls to flush this one and get back to the fundamentals. Seymour just had a good night."
Moravia (6-4, 5-3 Bluegrass) heads to Melcher-Dallas on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
Davis County 14, Knoxville 1
KNOXVILLE — Clay Collier doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times as part of a three-hit effort for the Mustangs in an impressive South Central Conference win.
Caedyn Glosser tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs as part of a 2-3 night at the plate. Gavin McCall added two hits, two RBI and a run scored as the Mustangs produced a pair of five-run rallies to clinch a six-inning win.
Davis County (4-5, 3-3 SCC) is scheduled to host Pekin on Monday in the final game to be played at the Davis County Fairgrounds Field. Pekin is awaiting clearance to continue its season after a player reported being in contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Moravia 10, Seymour 0
MORAVIA — Gage Hanes pitched a three-hit shutout over five innings, striking out seven batters as the Mohawks won for the fifth time in the past six games.
Bryce Kaster collected three hits for Moravia. Carson Butz added two hits in the Bluegrass Conference victory.
"That was the best game we've played all year," Moravia head baseball coach Bill Huisman said. "We did everything right. It was a very gratifying win."
Moravia (6-6, 6-2 Bluegrass) heads to Melcher-Dallas on Monday.
New London 10, Sigourney 1
NEW LONDON — The Savages could not pick up a sixth straight win on Friday, falling 10-1 in non-conference action to the Tigers.
Seth Bailey pitched the final five innings for New London in relief while going 2-4 with a double and scoring two runs. The Savages (7-5) head to Colfax-Mingo on Monday.
Moulton-Udell 11, Murray 1
MOULTON — The Eagles closed out Bluegrass Conference play on Friday, earning a 10-run win at home.
M-U (3-7, 3-6 Bluegrass) wraps up the regular season at home on Monday against Wayne.