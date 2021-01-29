Despite a historic night for senior Claire Mathews, the Centerville girls basketball team could not avoid suffering their first loss of the season on Friday night.
Mathews scored her 1,000th career point, sinking a 3-pointer with under three minutes left in the third quarter in a South Central Conference showdown with Knoxville. The Panthers, however, rallied in the fourth scoring 13 of the game's final 17 points to earn a much-needed 43-37 win to get back in the hunt for a fourth straight SCC title.
Maggie Wilkins scored 29 points to lead Knoxville, including a 3-point play during an 11-2 run to counter Centerville's 9-0 run to close out the third quarter. Mickey Stephens closed the Redette run with a tiebreaking 3-pointer, giving Centerville a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth.
Centerville (13-1) and Knoxville (11-3) are now tied at 8-1 atop the SCC standings. Each team has three conference games left. Centerville hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, travels to Clarke next Friday and head to Chariton on Monday, Feb. 8. Knoxville heads to Clarke on Monday, hosts Albia on Tuesday and wraps up SCC play hosting EBF on Friday, Feb. 5.
Clarke 57, Davis County 48
Macy Hill led Davis County with 14 points, but was shut out in the fourth quarter the Mustangs could not hold on after taking a 37-36 lead into the final eight minutes.
Tory Henry matched Hill with 14 points, rallying Clarke's 21-point fourth quarter effort. Morgan Petefish added 11 points for the Mustangs in the South Central Conference road loss.
Davis County (4-13, 3-5 SCC) is right back on the court to make up an SCC contest at home against Albia on Saturday in the third game in three nights for the Mustangs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 64, Melcher-Dallas 50
The Mohawks wanted another shot at Ankeny Christian Academy with a conference title on the line. Moravia earned that opportunity on Friday, gradually pulling away to advance in the Bluegrass Conference tournament with a semifinal win over the upstart Saints seeking to earn a second straight upset.
Melcher-Dallas upset Lamoni, 51-50, on Wednesday in Moravia prior to a 65-30 tournament quarterfinal win over Seymour. Moravia (14-3) will take on Ankeny Christian Academy on Saturday night at Orient-Macksburg High School just 11 days after falling in the final seconds to the Eagles, 65-63, in the game that prevented the Mohawks from earning a share of the Bluegrass Conference regular-season title.
No. 9 (2A) Pekin 48, Hillcrest Academy 30
Brock Long took his turn to lead the balanced Panther scoring attack on Friday, putting up 16 points in Pekin's 14th consecutive win.
Chandler Stull added 14 points for the Panthers, who remain on top of the Southeast Iowa Superconference's north division. Eli Ours matched Long by scoring a game-high 16 points for Hillcrest Academy.
Pekin (16-1, 14-1 SEI north) heads to Highland next Friday.
EBF 68, Chariton 31
The Rockets bounced back from a tough non-conference road loss to Pella Christian, tightening up the defense allowing just 31 points in four quarters to the Chargers after allowing a pair of 26-point quarters against the Eagles one night earlier.
EBF (7-7, 6-3 SCC) hosts Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
Knoxville 56, Centerville 40
The Big Reds struggled offensively in the second half, scoring just eight points in the final 16 minutes after taking a 32-28 halftime lead against the Panthers.
Centerville failed to score a field goal in the fourth quarter, scoring just one point in the final eight minutes. Spencer Hixson led Knoxville with a game-high 23 points.
Centerville (3-10, 2-6 SCC) steps out of conference for a road make-up contest at Newton.
Belle Plaine 64, Sigourney 61
Ethan Shifflett led the Savages with 19 points in a classic clash in the South Iowa Cedar League on Friday.
Ben DeMeulenaere matched Shifflett, leading the Plainsmen with 19 points. Jackson Tegeler added 13 points while Eli Ehlen scored 10, helping Belle Plaine snap Sigourney's five-game SICL winning streak.
Levi Crawford added 14 points for the Savages, helping cut into Belle Plaine's 35-29 halftime lead. Sigourney (8-8, 6-6 SICL) heads to North Mahaska on Monday night.
Clarke 51, Davis County 48
Caedyn Glosser deep shot from half-court rimmed out at the buzzer, preventing the Mustangs from forcing overtime in a South Central Conference thriller on Friday.
Nick Neer scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Indians in the win. Dalton Reeves scored 13 points for the Mustangs while Alex Lynch added 10.
Davis County (7-7, 4-4 SCC) hosts conference-leading Albia on Saturday night.