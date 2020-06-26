MOULTON — After tossing a five-hit, complete-game shutout in game one, Moravia junior Anaya Keith returned the pitching circle after a one-hour lightning delay to close out a doubleheader sweep at Moulton-Udell on Friday.
Keith struck out seven batters in a 7-0 win over the Eagles in the first of two games between the Bluegrass Conference rivals. Mohawk head coach Kevin Fritz called on Keith again in game two as Keith allowed just one run over the final three innings of a 13-3 six-inning victory as Moravia scored six times in the sixth to end the nightcap early.
The Mohawks came up with big innings throughout the day at Moulton-Udell, scoring six times in the third inning of game one aided by two errors, three walks and a key double by Destiny Nathaniel that got the bats humming for Moravia.
Mikayla Fritz had a pair of doubles in game two for Moravia (4-3, 3-2 Bluegrass). The Eagles got as close as 3-2 in the fourth inning of the nightcap before Fritz and Keith teamed up to throw out Hannah King trying to score the tying run for M-U (0-7, 0-5 Bluegrass) on a wild pitch.
Cardinal 13, Mediapolis 1
MEDIAPOLIS — Alexia McClure tripled with one out to before scoring the first of Cardinal's five opening-inning runs, sparking the Comets to a four-inning Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-over win.
McClure reached in all four plate appearances, going 2-2 with a single and two runs scored. Ava Ferrell added two hits for Cardinal (4-2), including a triple, while earning the win in the pitching circle.
Sigourney 11, Tri-County 0
THORNBURG — Madelynn Hornback collected three hits at the plate while allowing just four hits in the pitching circle, lifting the Savages to a South Iowa Cedar League shutout win.
Dani Richard collected two hits and drove in three runs. Carly Goodwin doubled and scored as Sigourney (7-1, 6-1 SICL) never looked back after scoring three times in the top of the second.
PREP BASEBALL
Waterloo Columbus Catholic 8-15, Albia 7-1
WATERLOO — Josh Merrifield's two-out infield single brought home the winning run for the Sailors as the Blue Demons lost a seventh-inning lead in game one of a doubleheader at Cost Cutter Field on Friday afternoon.
Alex Feldmann tripled as part of a three-hit effort for Columbus Catholic in game two, driving in four runs while scoring twice. The Sailors scored 10 times in the second inning to clinch the non-conference sweep.
Trey Griffin scored Albia's only run in game two. Jackson Pence doubled for the one of Albia's two hits in the five-inning nightcap.
Albia (1-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the very first inning of game one. Pence doubled in a run and scored once in the opener while Smith added two hits, two RBI and one run scored.
Sigourney 20, Tri-County 1
THORNBURG — Cade Molyneux doubled, drove in five runs and scored three times as the Savages capped the week with a dominant three-inning South Iowa Cedar League win over the Trojans.
James Moore doubled and drove in three runs for Sigourney (3-4, 2-4 SICL). Josh Mohr doubled, scored three times and drove in two more runs.