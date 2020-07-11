PEKIN — Not many teams this season have been able to keep up with the sixth-ranked (4A) Fairfield softball team.
Pekin was able to hang in with the red-hot Trojans not just once, but twice on Friday night. With the postseason on the horizon, the Panthers kept things close on their home field in a varsity doubleheader before falling 4-1 in game one and 6-2 in game two. The sweep extended Fairfield's winning streak to 19 consecutive games.
Hannah Simpson had run-scoring hits in both the fourth and fifth innings of game one. Simpson scored after driving in Coty Engle in the fourth with an RBI single and brought home Brynley Allison in the fifth, giving Fairfield a 4-1 lead.
Claire Roth scored Pekin's only run of the opening game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Allison Rebling tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout for Fairfield in game one, striking out 13 Pekin batters while allowing one walk to Emi Zook and a two-out double to Emilee Linder in the sixth.
Danielle Breen had three hits in game two for Fairfield (20-1), driving in two runs including an RBI single in the sixth that snapped a scoreless tie. Delaney Breen and Allison both had run-scoring hits in the sixth to put Fairfield up 3-0 while Danielle Breen added a two-out RBI single in the seventh.
Pekin threatened to take the lead in the sixth inning of game two, scoring twice and loading the bases with two outs. Rebling came back in to strike out Hannah Lucas before retiring the Panthers (7-6) in order in the seventh.
Fairfield hosts a varsity doubleheader against Centerville on Monday. Pekin opens Class 2A regional tournament play on Wednesday at West Branch.
EBF 12, Sigourney 2
EDDYVILLE — Eight hits and a pair of errors allowed EBF to turn a tense battle of area teams into a six-inning victory. The Rockets scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth, turning a 2-2 tie with the Savages into a run-rule win.
Emalee Davis had three hits, scoring two runs and driving in another during the sixth-inning rally. Brookelyn Bettis added a double and drove in two runs with two hits for EBF.
Megan Stuhr doubled and followed Madi Richard home as Sigourney scored twice on Rain Barthelman's single in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 2-2. Sigourney finishes the regular season with a record of 13-4 and will open Class 1A regional tournament play Monday at home against Moravia.
EBF (12-8) opens Class 3A regional tournament play on Wednesday in Bloomfield against Davis County.
No. 1 (3A) Albia 6, Clarke 0
ALBIA — Jena Lawrence pitched a three-hit shutout, allowing just two walks while striking out 12 batters over seven innings as the Lady Dees completed a perfect 6-0 run to the South Central Conference championship.
Abigail Martin added a two-run home run during a five-run rally in the fifth, helping the Lady Dees clinch the win. Albia (16-1) will wrap up the regular season at Williamsburg on Monday before opening the Class 3A regional tournament on Wednesday at home against Chariton.
Davis County 12, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Sophia Young finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle on Friday, driving in four runs while scoring twice as the Mustangs secured a non-losing season for the first time in three seasons under head coach Zach Dunlavy.
Sydney Henderson allowed just one hit to Hannah King, pitching a four-inning shutout with one walk and four strikeouts for Davis County. The Eagles (2-13) will head to Seymour for a Class 1A, Region 6 opening-round tournament contest on Monday while Davis County (9-7) wraps up the regular season against Keokuk.
Melcher-Dallas 5, Cardinal 3
MELCHER — Cardinal stranded the tying run at first in the seventh inning, dropping a second straight two-run non-conference contest on the road Friday.
Alexia McClure tripled in Kinsey Hissem in the top of the seventh before scoring on an RBI single to center by Maddie Cloke, bringing to Comets within two runs after trailing 5-0 against the Saints. Rachel Lewman singled to center to keep the two-out rally alive before BrieAnna Remster struck out Ava Ferrell to close out the regular season for both teams.
Cardinal (10-6) will look to bounce back on Monday night at home in the Class 2A, Region 6 tournament opener. The Comets will host Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rival Van Buren County with the winner heading to second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Burlington 16-5, Fairfield 5-0
FAIRFIELD — Nate Smithburg drove in four of Fairfield's five runs on Friday as the Trojans could not prevent the Grayhounds from securing a share of the Southeast Conference baseball title.
Burlington used three home runs to pull away from the Trojans in the opener. Tyson Powers added a three-run home run in the fifth inning of game two to help clinch the sweep.
Fairfield (4-14, 2-8) heads to Knoxville for a non-conference doubleheader on Monday.
Keokuk 13, Van Buren County 12
KEOSAUQUA — Six runs in the top of the seventh proved to be just enough for the Chiefs to snap a 30-game losing streak. Andrew Seabold's ground ball to short with one out in the seventh led to an error that brought the final two runs of the rally home, erasing a five-run lead the Warriors had built entering the seventh thanks to a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Casey Yochum snapped a 7-7 tie in the bottom of sixth, doubling in Ryan Wolf and Tony Davidson. Wolf added a home run while driving in three runs and scoring twice for Van Buren County, who will take a 3-7 record into postseason play Saturday as the Warriors open Class 2A district tournament play at Burlington's Community Field against West Burlington at 4:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant 6, EBF 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Jaxon Hoyle allowed one unearned run on one hit to the Rockets at the Mapleleaf Sports Complex, striking out seven EBF batters in a non-conference battle of champions from the Southeast and South Central conferences.
Kalen Walker's sacrifice fly brought home Thane Alexander with EBF's only run of the regular-season finale. Austin Johnson broke up Hoyle's bid for a no-hitter with a single for the Rockets.
EBF wraps up the regular season with a record of 11-6. The Rockets open Class 2A district tournament play at home against either Albia or Chariton on Tuesday at Ron Welsch Field.
Oskaloosa 16, Albia 1
OSKALOOSA — The 13-5 Indians answered an RBI single in the top of the first by Eli Smith with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Colin Snitker and Noah Van Veldhuizen each had three hits for Osky. Snitker doubled twice and scored twice while Van Veldhuizen matched teammates Charlie North with three runs driven in.
Albia finishes the regular season with a record of 4-9. The Blue Demons open 2A district postseason play at Pella Christian on Saturday, taking on South Central Conference rival Chariton (5-4) at 4:30 p.m.