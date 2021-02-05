OSCEOLA — Rachel George will go down in Centerville girls basketball history for her double-double effort on Friday night at Clarke.
While the sophomore's 18 points and 12 rebounds didn't break any individual Redette records, it led the Redettes to one of the program's most significant wins in some time. Centerville jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back, claiming a 56-28 win at Clarke on Friday to secure at least a share of the South Central Conference girls basketball championship.
"Our kids came out a played really well on both sides of the ball," Centerville head girls basketball coach Nic Belloma said. "Our ball movement was really good against there zone."
Claire Mathews added 16 points for the Redettes, who claimed at least a share of their second conference title in program history. Centerville last won a the SCC title in the 2007-08 season, sharing the title with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont that season.
Should the Redettes win on Monday at Chariton, it would claim the outright SCC title. Centerville (15-1, 10-1 SCC) would officially snap Knoxville's bid to win at least a share of a fourth straight SCC championship with a win over the Chargers.
"We are really excited to have an opportunity on Monday to win the conference title outright," Belloma said. "We shot the ball well, knocking down seven shots from 3-point range."
Mickey Stephens added 10 points and nine assists for Centerville.
Knoxville 55, EBF 45
KNOXVILLE — Maggie Wilkins scored 23 points for the Panthers, who kept their hopes alive for at least a share of a fourth straight SCC title in their final conference game of the season.
Emalee Davis led EBF with 12 points while Brooke Shafer scored 11. EBF got as close as four after falling behind early, 13-4, before the Panthers (13-4, 10-2 SCC) put the game away late.
"We played well in stretches," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "We had three turnovers that helped Knoxville stretch the lead back up to 10."
EBF (7-12, 4-8 SCC) heads to North Mahaska on Monday.
Fairfield 68, Keokuk 56
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans used a 14-2 run to close out the first half to take the lead good as a pair of technical fouls led the ejection of Keokuk head coach Mike Davis late in a key Southeast Conference win for Fairfield.
Fairfield (8-5, 6-2 Southeast) steps out of conference on Monday to host sixth-ranked (3A) West Burlington on Monday.
Moravia 43, Mormon Trail 38
MORMON TRAIL — The Mohawks overcame an 18-point, 17-point rebound effort from Skylar Watsabaugh, erasing a 12-6 deficit after one quarter to put away a Bluegrass Conference win on Friday.
Moravia (13-7, 7-3 Bluegrass) heads to Southeast Warren on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 72, Mormon Trail 53
MORMON TRAIL — The Mohawks overcame a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double from Remington Newton, earning Bluegrass Conference win on Friday.
Moravia (16-4, 8-2 Bluegrass) heads to Southeast Warren on Monday.
Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27
MOULTON — Brycen Wookey scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Mustangs jumped out to a 23-3 lead after one quarter and scored the final 27 points of the Bluegrass Conference game with the Eagles.
M-U (0-18, 0-10 Bluegrass) heads to Centerville on Saturday.
Clarke 78, Centerville 57
OSCEOLA — Jack Cooley scored 42 points for the Indians, cooling off the Big Reds who had won four of their last six games entering the South Central Conference.
Brady Kauzlarich led Centerville (4-10, 3-6 SCC) with 12 points. The Big Reds will host Moulton-Udell as part of Coaches vs. Cancer night at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Knoxville 73, EBF 61
KNOXVILLE — Kieren Nichols scored 22 points for the Panthers while Luke Keitges added 18, handing the Rockets a third straight loss.
Four different EBF players scored in double figures, led by an 18-point effort from Ethan Davis. Brooks Moore added 15 points for the Rockets.
Thane Alexander scored 12 points for EBF. Jared McCrea chipped in 10.
EBF (7-10, 6-6 SCC) heads to North Mahaska on Monday.
Keokuk 63, Fairfield 54
FAIRFIELD — Despite a 26-point effort from Max Weaton, the Trojans could not overcome a balanced effort from the Chiefs in a Southeast Conference loss.
Anthony Potratz led Keokuk with 21 points as the Chiefs had four players reach double figures on Friday.
Fairfield (3-10, 1-5 Southeast) hosts West Burlington on Monday.