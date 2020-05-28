EDDYVILLE — Eddyville Raceway Park will be hosting the first of three major events for the track beginning on Friday.
The Funny Car Chaos Championship series will make its debut at EPR with two sessions of qualifying taking place Friday night at 6 p.m. Qualifying continues Saturday at 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 6 p.m.
Street legal vehicles will also have a chance to ‘race’ with the track hosting a special class for both street legal cars and trucks on Friday and Saturday. This full event class offer will include driver admission plus three crew members and is limited to 50 cars in this class for the weekend.
Purchases must be made online at www.funnycarchaos.com. Cost to participate is $200 and will include admission through the north pit entrance of the track with every driver and three crew members receiving arm bands and a tech card.
Drivers will have the opportunity to make a pass down the ERP strip at the conclusion of each day. Making a pass is not mandatory. Only four people (one driver and three pit crew members) are allowed per vehicle. All vehicles will go through a simple tech process to validate being street legal and safe if they choose to race down the track.
Individual pit and crew member passes are also available for purchase online. Funny Car Chaos is also seeking volunteer crew members to help survey the event for future development and organizational efforts at the track.
The grandstands will be closed off at ERP and not in use at this event. Social distancing guidelines are being followed. There will be limited food options available. Everyone must sign a liability waiver to participate.
Those wishing to watch the event can find watch through the pay-per-view live stream online at www.bangshift.com. The link for the live stream can also be found through a link at eddyvilleracewaypark.com.