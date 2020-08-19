OTTUMWA — Nick Carlson has the helmet and the shoulder pads.
Now, all one of the first dozen of players to sign-up for the Ottumwa Youth Football League needs is a team, the rest of his uniform and a little bit of training to be ready for the 2020 season.
“At this point, about the only training he’s had is Fortnite,” Nick’s father, Scott, joked.
It wasn’t exactly the same turnout as in previous years for the initial day of sign-ups for the OYFL. Doug McAntire had hoped to sign 20 kids up for the season last Sunday at the Schafer Stadium practice field.
The final count on Sunday finished at just 12. Considering the circumstances, however, perhaps that number isn’t too much of a surprise.
“Normally, the word would have gotten out there through the end of school in the spring or just from everyone being out and about more throughout the summer,” McAntire said. “Because of the coronavirus, it’s been a little tougher to get the word out. There may have even been some people that weren’t even sure if we’d have a season.
“I think, once kids start seeing other kids out around town with their uniforms and their equipment starting to prepare for the season, I think that will start reminding everyone that football season is just around the corner.”
Besides a second round of sign-ups on Sunday afternoon at the Schafer Stadium practice field (1-3 p.m.), McAntire has set up a chance for parents to sign-up their kids for the league on Thursday afternoon at Dunham Sports. The sign-up will be held from 3-6 p.m.
“We were planning on having three teams this year anyway because we’re including teams this year from out of town,” McAntire said. “We talked with (Ottumwa High School head) Coach (Brian) Goodvin last year and thought it would be a good idea to get teams from other neighboring towns involved in the league. When you play each other, you’re running the same offense and defense against each other. You’re really only keying in on two players from each team.
“It would help keep our defense honest to fight off a block and not just run after one or two players. They’ve got to know what the other team’s offense is and what they’re running. That’s going to help our kids at the junior high level. That way, we’re not re-teaching someone at seventh grade how to read the play and react properly to the ball.”
Cardinal, Fairfield, Davis County and Van Buren County will all have teams that will participate in the 2020 OYFL season, helping aid the development of quality football throughout the southeast Iowa area. Cardinal is starting to see the dividends of developing skills at that level, having gone from contending from OYFL titles in recent years to producing Comet high school football teams that have opened each of the past two seasons with 4-0 starts, a far cry from the 0-9 season that Cardinal football endured just five years ago.
Ottumwa, Fairfield and Van Buren County are hoping to duplicate the type of development that Cardinal has made with each high school team having endured recent winless seasons of their own. With 10 teams slated to play throughout the upcoming OYFL season, plenty of youth players should get that opportunity to start that growth this fall.
“It’s really a win-win. Those school don’t have those opportunities to play other schools,” McAntire said. “We need to be together. We need to be social beings. I think, little by little, we’re getting there after what we experienced this spring. Baseball and softball was a big part of that, seeing over 90 percent of teams make it through the season without having to deal with COVID-19.”
Football being played anywhere across the country at any level is a new whole new challenge for those trying to live life amid the current pandemic. The Ottumwa Youth Football League has put in new guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep all coaches, players and fans safe throughout the course of the upcoming season.
“We understand there are parents that are going to be concerned, and rightfully so, especially with parents that have young kids,” McAntire said. “Teachers and schools are making a lot of adjustments, but I think in a matter of days a lot of that fear is going to subside. People are going to start finding that confidence again.
“It’s almost like when you first learn how to swim. You tip-toe out into the water a little bit and go a little further each time. I think it’s a matter of building up confidence and I think that confidence will continue to grow once football starts.”