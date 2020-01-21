BURLINGTON — Alli Bookin-Nosbisch scored 11 points, and five different players scored at last eight in a balanced effort at the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team downed Burlington 56-37 in a nonconference contest Tuesday at Carl Johannsen Gymnasium.
Kaylee Bix and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (8-4). Kacy Nickerson and Katie Nelson each poured in eight points for Ottumwa.
The Bulldogs were strong defensively all night, limiting Burlington to just one point in the game’s first four minutes, then using a spurt late in the second quarter to take a 34-17 halftime lead.
Ottumwa then extended the lead to 52-27 entering the fourth quarter before finishing off the Grayhounds (2-7).
Angel Baylark scored a game-high 13 points for Burlington, while Mackenzie Kerns added a dozen for the Grayhounds.
Ottumwa returns to CIML Metro play Friday when it hosts Des Moines North, which handed the Bulldogs their lone Metro loss of the season.