DANVILLE — Alexia McClure scored 25 points, but the Cardinal High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 59-50 loss to Danville in a Class 2A regional first round game Saturday.
Maddie Cloke added 15 points for the Comets (5-18), who couldn't hold a 15-point halftime lead.
McClure scored 17 of her points in the first half as Cardinal led 33-18, but the Bears battled back and outscored the Comets 24-11 in the final quarter.
Danville (9-13) visits No. 7 Mediapolis in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
Central Lee 66, Albia 31
DONNELLSON — Mya Merschman scored 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting to lift the Lady Hawks into the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Makayla Morrison added 15 points for the Lady Hawks (15-7), who will face West Burlington Wednesday.
The Lady Hawks led 40-5 at halftime, holding Albia to one point in the second quarter.
Albia ends its season 2-16.
PCM 45, EBF 41
EDDYVILLE — Whitney Klyn scored 18 points and RyLee German had 12 rebounds, but PCM rallied in the fourth quarter to end the Rockets' season in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.
EBF (10-11) led by five going to the fourth quarter before the Mustangs rallied. PCM will face fifth-ranked North Polk in Wednesday's regional semifinal in Alleman.
Regan Freland led all scorers with 24 points for the Mustangs.
West Burlington 77, Davis County 31
WEST BURLINGTON — The Lady Falcons outscored the Mustangs 52-17 in the middle two quarters to advance in the Class 3A regional bracket.
Davis County finishes its season 10-10.