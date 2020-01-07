For a while, the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team was able to match Ankeny run-for-run, basket-for-basket.
Then, the Hawkettes went on the run that changed everything.
Ankeny rolled past Ottumwa 62-45 in a CIML crossover game Tuesday at Evans Middle School, but it was a decisive 19-0 spurt in the second quarter that made the uphill climb too steep for the Bulldogs.
“Our identity this year is that we’re a good second-half team, but that second quarter got away from us and hurt us in the end,” said Ottumwa assistant coach Davion Scott, who was filling in for head coach Joe VandenBerg. “I thought our halfcourt defense was pretty good, but we got lost in transition.”
Indeed, Ankeny’s run was fueled by running the floor off strong defensive possessions. If the Hawkettes (5-5) didn’t force a tough shot, they forced a turnover, which fed the fast break.
However, the Hawkettes were tough to handle on the perimeter as well. They hit six 3-pointers in the opening half, and Jenna Pitz had three in the first quarter as the Bulldogs struggled on defense.
Ottumwa took a 12-11 lead early on a basket by Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, then tied the game at 14 early in the second. That’s when Ankeny took over, getting a three by Ashley Harrington, a three-point play at the other end after running the floor following a missed free throw, and two more transition layups off missed shots in opening up a 33-14 advantage.
The run took four minutes, and the Bulldogs fell behind by as many as 21 in the half.
“Ankeny is a little like us. They live and die by the three,” Scott said. “And we lost our man on defense. It just slipped away from us.”
Ottumwa (5-4) was much better using its aggressive play to get to the basket in the second half. The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to get within 13, with a runner by Grace Bookin-Nosbisch making it a 56-43 game with 4:25 to go.
The Bulldogs, however, made just one basket the rest of the way as the Hawkettes pulled away.
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs while Alli Bookin-Nosbisch added 13. Kayla Pitz scored 19 points to lead three Ankeny players in double figures.
“We lack post offense right now, so we’ve asked all of our players to take turns with that,” Scott said. “We’re still trying to find that consistency. Ankeny went more to a man defense in the second half and we were able to get some back cuts to the basket. Those plays were there in the first half as well, but we didn’t execute.”
Ottumwa visits Des Moines East for a CIML Metro game Friday.